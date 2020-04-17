Six more patients from Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, near St. Albans, tested positive for COVID-19 by Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases for the facility to 16, according to Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Two of those patients are hospitalized, said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD. Tests are still pending for employees.
Riverside is the third nursing home in Kanawha County to undergo mass testing for COVID-19 after a patient tested positive.
While many in the county -- and the state -- expected COVID-19 cases to peak earlier this week, Young said that is not what is happening at this time. Kanawha County saw its highest reported number of positives in one day on Thursday. Sixteen of those came from Riverside, and two were from the community, Young said.
“We’re seeing an alarming rise in cases, and the one thing that I don't believe was accounted for was the long term care facilities, and so in Kanawha County, we are taking care of long term care facilities,” Young said. “The ones that do not have an outbreak, we’re getting information from them daily.”
Brookdale Charleston Gardens and Eastbrook Center, in Kanawha City, are the two assisted living facilities previously tested en masse for COVID-19. At Brookdale, a resident tested positive on March 25, but no other residents or staffers were found to be infected.
At Eastbrook Center nursing facility, a patient tested positive on April 5, and the health department found eight cases tied to the building after testing.
“It was alarming, and we hate to see this in any long-term care facility because they’re so vulnerable,” Young said. “Of course, there are older individuals who can’t care for themselves and so we do hate to see that.”
Young said she now hopes the peak for cases will come within the week, depending on what happens over the weekend with testing. She urged everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines to help make this happen.
“The numbers [we’re seeing] are just alarming in and of themselves, as we’re still seeing community spread right now, as well,” Young said. “As we’ve seen with our numbers, this is far from over.”