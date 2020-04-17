Six more patients at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, near St. Albans, tested positive for COVID-19 by Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases for the facility to 16, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Two of those patients are hospitalized, said Dr. Sherri Young, top health officer at the KCHD. Tests are still pending for employees. As of Friday afternoon, 114 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Kanawha County.
Riverside is the third nursing home in the county to undergo mass testing for COVID-19 after a patient tested positive.
Young said COVID-19 cases in the county have yet to peak. Kanawha County saw its highest reported number of positives in one day -- 18 -- on Thursday, with 16 coming from Riverside and two from the community, Young said.
“We’re seeing an alarming rise in cases, and the one thing that I don't believe was accounted for was the long-term care facilities, and so, in Kanawha County, we are taking care of long-term care facilities,” Young said. “The ones that do not have an outbreak, we’re getting information from them daily.”
At his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered staff and patients at all West Virginia nursing homes to be tested for the coronavirus.
In Kanawha County, assisted-living facilities Brookdale Charleston Gardens and Eastbrook Center previously tested en masse for COVID-19. At Brookdale, a resident tested positive on March 25, but no other residents or staffers were found to be infected.
At Eastbrook Center nursing facility, a patient tested positive on April 5, and the health department found eight cases tied to the building after testing. Friday evening, the KCHD reported that an additional patient had tested positive at the facility.
Young said testing facility-wide is imperative to conserving resources and protecting those in long-term-care homes that are reporting positives.
“If you have a group of vulnerable people in a long-term-care facility, there are many people, vulnerable people, interacting with the same resources, using the same doctors,” Young said. “We need to know the positives in that facility so we can limit the crossover. It’s an allocation of resources for the facility, as far as staff, but for [personal protective equipment], as well.”
Young said she hopes the peak for cases will come within the next week, depending on what happens over the weekend with testing. She urged everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines to help make this happen.
While some at the federal level are focusing efforts on when to reopen businesses and lift restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Young said Kanawha County is not yet ready to take those steps.
“We need the public to stay the course. If we looked at it right now and said ‘OK, we’ve waited long enough, time to get back,’ then I don’t think we’ve waited long enough,” Young said. “If things went back to, you know, normal, it’d cripple our health care workers, our health system, at this moment.”
Young said she respects the negative economic effects associated with keeping businesses closed and other restrictions, but, from a medical perspective, those steps are what’s needed to keep the public safe.
“From a public health standpoint, it’s my job to keep people well, keep them healthy. This is a deadly disease, we do not want to see people in the community spreading a deadly disease,” Young said.
The KCHD, in partnership with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, will hold a drive-up community testing event Tuesday to get more people in the county tested. The testings will be given only by appointment to those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, but Young said she hopes this will be the first of many community testing events.
“We want to take this on the road and reach other areas of the county. If you look at the map right now, most [cases] are very Charleston-centric,” Young said. “We want to go to places where testing is less accessible, see where we aren’t seeing cases [of COVID-19] and determine if that’s because it’s not there or because we’re not testing.”
The drive-up testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ambulance authority, 601 Brooks St., Charleston.