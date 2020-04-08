Grants ranging from $540,000 to $1.7 million have been awarded to 28 community health centers across West Virginia to help cover the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday.
Among West Virginia health centers that were allocated more than $1 million each to fight the spread of the coronavirus were Huntington’s Valley Health Systems Inc., $1.73 million; Scott Depot’s Womencare Inc., $1.07 million; Shenandoah Valley Medical System in Martinsburg, $1.09 million; Community Health Care of West Virginia in Rock Cave, $1.19 million; and Community Health Systems Inc. of Beckley, $1.21 million.
Kanawha County’s Cabin Creek Health Systems received an award of $835,325.
The funding, to be made available immediately, was issued through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, was made possible through passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Health centers supported by the Health Resource and Services Administration are “delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals,” Azar said. “[The] HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve.”
According to the HHS, West Virginia health centers receiving the grants may use the funds to help detect coronavirus in their communities, diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients and maintain or increase staffing levels and patient capacity to respond to the pandemic.
Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Tom Engels said health centers funded through his agency are part of the backbone of the nation’s health care system, serving 1 in 12 people nationwide.
“Increasingly, people are turning to health centers for the first line of defense” in fighting the coronavirus, he said.
Grant awards were based on the number of patients served, with enhanced funding calculated on the number of uninsured patients served. All West Virginia awards were significantly higher than the national average, which was $70,000 per health center.
Other West Virginia health centers receiving the funding were Belington Community Medical Services Association in Barbour County, $689,750; Bluestone Health Association, Princeton, Mercer County, $765,065; Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Webster County, $700,760; Change Inc., Weirton, Hancock County, $786,950; Clay-Battelle Health Services Association, Blacksville, Monongalia County, $587,615; E.A. Hawse Health Center, Baker, Hardy County, $727,985; Lincoln County Primary Care Center in Hamlin, $815,000;
Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville, Calhoun County, $727,985; Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Fairmont, Marion County, $680,540; Monroe County Health Department, Union, $687,155; Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw, Morgan County, $540,815; New River Health Association, Scarbro, Fayette County, $839,840; Pendleton Community Care, Franklin, $597,365; Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton, $652,880; Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle, Greenbrier County, $722,330;
Roane Family Health Care, Spencer, $598,460; St. George Medical Clinic, Tucker County, $591,425; Tug River Health Association, Gary, McDowell County, $613,955; Valley Health Care, Mill Creek, Randolph County, $652,580; Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Mingo County, $618,200; and Wirt County Health Service Association, Elizabeth, $748,595.