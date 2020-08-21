The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday reported the county's second COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home within one week.
Twenty-three residents and eight staff members at the Marmet Center nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the health department.
No deaths had been reported as of Friday evening. The Marmet Center is the seventh senior-care facility in Kanawha County to report a positive COVID-19 test.
“We’re saddened to report another outbreak at a nursing home, because we know how vulnerable our elderly are to this disease,” health department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said. “Please keep the residents and staff in your thoughts and prayers, and continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and stay 6 feet from other people when you can.”
On Sunday, the health department reported an outbreak at the Cedar Ridge Center nursing home in Sissonville. One resident died and 26 others tested positive for COVID-19, along with six employees who tested positive. The death at Cedar Ridge was Kanawha County's 25th COVID-19 death; the county has reported another two deaths since.
Another Kanawha Valley senior-care facility, the Teays Valley Center, in Putnam County, reported an outbreak Thursday. Three residents and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday evening.
Kanawha County had 298 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday evening — the highest of any county in West Virginia — including 133 new positives reported within the past week.
Kanawha continues to lead the state in positive cases, at 1,163, and total tests administered, at 41,368.