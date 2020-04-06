A federal judge has denied a motion from inmates in West Virginia who sought to have state correctional officials take more action to ensure inmate and staff safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers ruled Monday that, while there is a substantial threat to inmates and employees in the state’s jails and prisons, West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials have the discretion to implement policies and manage inmates without a court stepping in to mandate what they have to do.
At the end of a 2½-hour hearing, Chambers told attorneys he was satisfied with policies and procedures Corrections and Rehabilitation officials submitted after inmates made the motion seeking more protection.
Attorneys for the division said the new policies are in-line with recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Chambers told attorneys Monday the pandemic is a situation “where we’re going to see some bad results, no matter what’s done.”
“The state has demonstrated here that it’s thought about and taken into consideration in developing and implementing its policies all the right factors recommended in the guidance that’s been cited,” Chambers said. “I don’t see that I could impose an enforceable standard that would be different from simply directing the department to exercise its best judgement about these matters.”
Jeff Sandy, secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, released a statement Monday evening saying he is pleased with Chambers’ ruling.
“He showed that corrections leadership and the Parole Board act professionally and use common sense concerning who we release from our facilities,” Sandy said in the news release. “The [Gov. Jim] Justice Administration and Commissioner [Betsy] Jividen will continue to fight anything that places employees, the inmates and the public at-risk.”
On Saturday, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation sent out an news release outlining the crimes for which the inmates who are plaintiffs in the case have been convicted, which include sexual offenses, and said the plaintiffs made the motion for the injunction under the “false premise that [the] WVDCR currently does not have an adequate plan in effect to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The inmates made the motion for an injunction on March 25. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials issued COVID-19 guidance to its facilities in March, and it most recently posted updated plans that were in line with the inmates’ requests on April 2. Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are updating their plans as warranted, according to the documents posted on the state Department of Health and Human Resources website.
The motion Chambers ruled on Monday was made as part of the inmates’ lawsuit filed in December 2018, in which they claimed the Corrections and Rehabilitation failed to provide adequate health care to inmates.
None of the inmates who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking release from jail or prison based on their claims of inadequate health care.
Jennifer Wagner, of Mountain State Justice, argued Monday on behalf of the inmates that the pandemic puts them in further danger than a deliberate indifference toward inmates’ health. She said, if COVID-19 makes its way into the jail population, it will be difficult to contain in close quarters and put the inmates, staff and the public at risk.
Wagner had asked the court to order the division to take several steps, including making sure inmates and staff have adequate education about how to prevent transmitting COVID-19, establishing screening, testing, treatment and housing plans for inmates, in the event they get sick, and making sure inmates and staff have adequate access to tissues, soap, paper towels and personal protective equipment for those who are considered high risk.
She also asked for the government to craft a means to release people from jails or prisons that protected inmates and employees at the facilities while ensuring public safety.
Webster J. Arceneaux, of Lewis Glasser in Charleston, and Brianna Marino, of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, argued that the division has been taking steps to keep the incarcerated population safe.
Plans posted on the Department Health and Human Resources website show Corrections and Rehabilitation last updated its plans April 2.
Since March 19, the state’s inmate population has decreased 13%, according to data provided by Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
West Virginia’s 10 regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 inmates. On March 19, 4,997 people were incarcerated in the regional jails. On April 1, there were 4,535 people incarcerated.
As of Monday, 4,368 people were incarcerated in the jails, which house people awaiting trial who either can’t afford or don’t have bail and people serving sentences for misdemeanor crimes.
There had been no reported COVID-19 cases in the jails at the time of Monday’s hearing, Arceneaux said.
Marino pointed to a West Virginia Supreme Court memo from March 27 in which circuit judges were told to direct county prosecutors to review their caseload to determine whether certain inmates would be good candidates for release.
“That process is time consuming, and it is resource consuming,” Marino said, “but we need to give that process adequate time to play itself out, to ensure that those who are eligible for bond can be released on bond on reasonable terms to ensure public safety.”