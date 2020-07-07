Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E. Testing is available to everyone -- with or without symptoms. For more information, contact Bishop Wayne Crozier at 304-541-9202.
Abundant Life Ministries announces free COVID-19 testing in Charleston
