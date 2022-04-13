West Virginia reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases increased to 326. That’s 18 more active cases than reported Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 6,777 residents have died from COVID-19, with three of those deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 slightly increased Wednesday, as 100 residents were in the hospital for treatment of the virus, including four children. That’s three more total patients than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 30 patients are in intensive care units -- including one child -- and 12 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
About 53% of West Virginians hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 58% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.