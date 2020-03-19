In Charleston, people working with the impoverished are preparing for a new wave of those in need as business closures and layoffs connected to the threat of COVID-19 leave hundreds without jobs.
This week, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms and a handful of other businesses to close in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While restaurants and bars still may offer carryout services, business owners are cutting staff as they find themselves under financial pressure.
“Unfortunately, this crisis may cause a whole new wave of people to be on the verge of homelessness, or being technically homeless,” said Amy Wolfe, director of Manna Meal, a Charleston feeding center for many in need. “The people we serve — not all are part of the homeless community, but most are at, if not below, the poverty line. Now, if they’re losing their jobs, yes, we can expect to see a lot more people that need help.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 10% of workers in the Charleston metro area are in the service industry. There is no way to know when businesses will reopen to full capacity, meaning many could be out of work — out of a paycheck — for a long time.
On Thursday, Justice issued an executive order to waive a number of requirements for people to access unemployment benefits. The order should make it easier for those in need to get quicker assistance and will remain in place as long as Justice’s state of emergency for COVID-19 is in effect.
Ellen Allen, director of Covenant House, a day shelter in Charleston for homeless people, said there are a number of people who are now out of work who, even before, were just at or below the poverty line.
“We’re preparing,” Allen said. “But I think we know that’s going to put a lot of stress on our capacity.”
Wolfe said Manna Meal also is expecting its numbers to go up each day. And expenses for the kitchen are already rising — under Justice’s order, the facility is considered a restaurant and may not feed people in its cafeteria. Now, in addition to ensuring there’s enough food to go around, the nonprofit is buying more to-go containers and utensils for carryout.
“We’re fortunate, we have a somewhat healthy reserve — not a lot, but enough for a nonprofit,” said Lisa Lopinsky, former interim director at Manna Meal. “Now, though, we’re paying our staff overtime, buying a lot more supplies — we’re incurring a fair amount of extra expenses we haven’t had before.”
The city and county, through a new unified command center created in response to the coronavirus, are working on ways social services can help those who unexpectedly have found themselves without jobs in recent days.
“No question about it, we’re going to be seeing the impact of this for a long time,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “I think what is most frustrating is identifying the needs that we will need in time, not just what we need right now.”
So far, the state has reported two positive cases of coronavirus — one in Mercer County and one in the Eastern Panhandle. Developments on response plans for the virus are changing daily and Goodwin said it’s impossible to know what could come in a week, so businesses, as well as government agencies, must be flexible and creative when it comes to serving the community.
Allen said Covenant House has shifted its operations to help stop the spread of the disease. Its service center, where visitors may shower, do laundry and other things potentially unavailable to them, is shut down, but staff members are still performing intakes for those in need.
“A lot of our work is conducted face-to-face, every day with people who need it, but we do more than that, too,” Allen said. “We’ve got a ton of work going on; we’re just doing it differently.”
West Virginia Health Right, a free clinic on Charleston’s East End, is still taking patients even while its on-site clinic at Covenant House is shut down. If someone does show up at Covenant House exhibiting symptoms or in need of health care, Allen said, Health Right will pick them up and ensure they get the services they need.
She said the organization is working to possibly move some of its money around to help put more toward fighting evictions and ensuring that those who don’t have shelter right now can be placed somewhere safe.
Around the country, other states, counties and cities have put a moratorium on evictions and, in some places, rent. Here, Goodwin said it’s something the city is thinking about and discussing but that there aren’t any solid plans in place.
Loree Stark, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, said the organization has been reaching out to municipalities and community leaders to share examples of what other places have done to stop evictions and urge them to do the same.
Stark said that, as many more go without a paycheck, there is a high likelihood there could be a wave of eviction notices in coming weeks and it will be up to the discretion of magistrates to hear the cases or make orders.
“When you’re in this kind of unprecedented health crisis, one of the last things you want to do is get a bunch of people into a crowded courtroom for a hearing,” Stark said. “And, this is the worst possible time to displace someone from their home. When you’re being told to stay home and self-isolate — if you don’t have a home, well, what then?”
Homeless people in the area could be at high risk to contract — and suffer the most — from COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, Allen said. Many already suffer from respiratory ailments that would make the disease worse.
Also, Allen said, it wouldn’t take much for the disease to spread quickly among homeless people in Kanawha County.
“We’re hearing — and telling — social distance, social distance, social distance,” Wolfe said, “but we need to remember that’s not always possible for them, or at least it’s not easy. We need to be conscientious of the struggles here.”
At the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, health officer Dr. Sherri Young said her agency has been working with the city and the county to make plans in case there is an outbreak among the homeless.
They’re identifying abandoned buildings owned by the localities that could be used for quarantine or testing centers, if it came to it.
“We’re seeing a lot of new, creative ways to make sure we’re getting services out there,” Young said. “We know this is a population we need to be paying attention to, and we are.”
Goodwin said Thursday the city purchased several portable restrooms and hand-washing stations that are to be delivered Friday. She said they’ll be placed strategically around the city in high-traffic areas and are important, especially as more people start going outside and as shelters cut their services.
A team with the city is specifically focused on recognizing needs like this, Goodwin said, and its efforts will continue to ensure that the area’s most vulnerable populations are being considered in every decision that’s made.
Part of the struggle right now, though, is ensuring that there also are discussions regarding how to confront the long-term effects of this public health crisis, Goodwin said.
“This isn’t just a short-term crisis, this is going to linger. It’s going to linger for a long time,” Goodwin said. “Maybe when we do begin to find, quote, ‘our old normal’, there are still going to be ramifications, for the things we’re dealing with right now, for years to come.”