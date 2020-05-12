Military flyovers to honor front-line COVID-19 health care workers and first responders will take place over more than 30 West Virginia hospitals and medical centers Wednesday, as the state's two Air National Guard units make their contribution to the U.S. Air Force's Operation American Resolve.
Several Operation American Resolve flyovers have taken place this month, and others are scheduled for coming weeks, in at least 12 states, in an effort to boost civilian morale during the coronavirus pandemic. The flights also provide training for Air Guard crews.
"Our health care workers are invaluable members of our society and deserve praise and recognition for what they do every day," said Brig. Gen. Christopher "Mookie" Walker, commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard.
"It is our hope that, by seeing our aircraft in the sky, these men and women will know they are not in this fight alone, and that the West Virginia Air National Guard is proud to stand alongside them in our state's response to this pandemic."
Between 10 and 11 a.m., a C-17 Globemaster III from the Martinsburg-based 167th Airlift Wing will make ceremonial overflights at Berkeley Medical Center, in Martinsburg; Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Maryland; War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs; Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, Maryland; Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser; Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg; Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney; Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia; Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson; and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
The C-17 from the 167th Airlift Wing will circle each location once before flying on to the next location, with 5- to 10-minute intervals between each flight.
A C-130H Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing at Yeager Airport will begin its series of flyovers starting at 11 a.m., with its first ceremonial overflight taking place at CAMC Teays Valley, followed by Cabell Huntington Hospital; Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant; Jackson General Hospital, Ripley; Roane General Hospital, Spencer; Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway; Summersville Regional Medical Center; Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Lewisburg; Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital, Hinton; Princeton Community Hospital; Bluefield Regional Medical Center; Welch Community Hospital; Logan Regional Medical Center; Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison; Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley; Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill; Montgomery General Hospital; CAMC's Memorial, General and Women and Children's hospitals, Charleston; St. Francis Hospital, Charleston; Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston; and Family Care, St. Albans.
The C-130H also will circle each location once before flying to the next site, with five to 10 minutes of flight time between each appearance.
Those living in areas near the flyover sites are urged to refrain from traveling to hospitals where the aircraft are scheduled to appear, and to refrain from gathering in groups to view the flyovers.