Alpha Technologies of Hurricane on Monday announced an initiative designed to provide small- to medium-sized businesses across West Virginia with the capacity and bandwidth needed to support remote workers.
Under the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative, Alpha Technologies will host, either physically or virtually, participating companies’ servers at Alpha’s federally secured data center in South Charleston. There, any software needed to enable businesses and their remote employees to connect will be installed, along with voice/video services, if desired. Technical aid to get the upgraded systems up and running will also be provided.
Doug Tate, president and CEO of Alpha Technologies, said the process is quick and easy, from his company’s perspective. The service will be provided cost-free to participating businesses for up to 90 days, after which Alpha will work with businesses to return them to their previous state of operation, or remain operating in the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative for an extended period, based on sustainability.
“As we all come to grips with the new paradigm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining the health and productivity of West Virginia’s economy is critically important,” Tate said. “This new remote working environment has created significant challenges for employers across the state and we want to ensure businesses can continue operating effectively.”
One of the main obstacles to operating with a remote workforce is the difficulty of workers operating from home being able to access their companies’ servers. Removing that obstacle “is the primary purpose of the West Virginia Works Remote Connection Initiative,” Tate said.
Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled, veteran-owned business. It operates the largest commercially owned data center in the state, offering multiple power and internet redundancies to guard against business interruptions.
“Our company has been able to grow and thrive due in large part to the assistance provided us by the State of West Virginia and our federal partners at the U.S. Small Business Administration,” he said. “It’s our goal in this time of crisis to pay it forward and use our resources to help West Virginia businesses struggling in this challenging environment.”
To apply for, or learn more about the initiative, contact Alpha Technologies at 304-201-7485 or wv-wrc@alpha-tech.us.