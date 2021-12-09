West Virginia American Water last week completed its acquisition of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District, the latest in a string of takeovers by the company.
Page-Kincaid provided water service to about 600 residents in Fayette County. American Water’s acquisition comes after almost two years of back-and-forth between the small utility and the large company.
According to filings with the state Public Service Commission, the acquisition cost American Water nearly $3 million. Most of that — $2.6 million — will go to debt and grant repayment, while $265,000 will be paid for closing costs and another $125,000 to decommission the water treatment plant.
Residents previously on the Page-Kincaid system are now customers of American Water and subject to the company’s rates. For every 3,000 gallons used, customers will be charged $52.36, about $10 more than the system’s previous minimum payment of $43.05.
Many on the system may qualify for American Water’s low-income rates, which would be $41.89 per 3,000 gallons used.
The system previously pulled water from two underground deep wells. With the takeover, water is now pulled from the New River and treated by the company’s nearby New River Regional Water Treatment Plant.
Page-Kincaid’s buyout is the latest in a string of similar acquisitions by American Water, most in eastern Kanawha County. Last year, the town of Glasgow sold its water system to the company. Neighboring East Bank did the same in February and Cedar Grove closed its deal with American Water two months ago.
These systems, along with Page-Kincaid, struggled with aging, dilapidated structures and service lines. Leaky pipes lose thousands of gallons of water underground and cause sediment to contaminate water that does make it to a home faucet.
Those in leadership at Page-Kincaid wanted to keep the water system under local control.
Before 2018, the water in the system ran so clean and clear, they wanted to bottle and sell it. Then water quality tests began showing high levels of manganese, iron and aluminum. The water started to run a coppery brown, then red.
The foundation on one of the deepwells was cracked, allowing contaminants into the water source. It’s unknown what the cause of the damage was. Leadership at Page-Kincaid blamed nearby mining activities, but engineers brought in to study the situation for a lawsuit by the Fayette County Commission
At a PSC public hearing on Page-Kincaid’s quality of service in October 2019, resident Jessica Shotke brought several bottles of water from her tap with her as she addressed PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. The water in the bottles was a dark yellowish brown, with sediment settling on the bottom.
“I won’t even give this to my dogs,” she said. “My 7-year-old won’t take a bath.”
At that public hearing and in months following, more neighbors shared their complaints about the water service. Many called for American Water by name to take over the service, and several months later the company was granted approval by the PSC to intervene in the proceedings and propose an acquisition.
The PSC opened an investigation into operations at Page-Kincaid, which was closed in April when the agency yielded its final order — a consent allowing American Water to purchase the utility.
For over a year, American Water has been on the ground in the Page-Kincaid service area upgrading dilapidated lines and making emergency repairs. The efforts have already led to “significant progress” in leak detection, a decrease in lost water and less time spent pumping water, saving both money and wear on equipment, according to previous PSC filings.
According to a news release last week, American Water has already invested more than $7 million in Page-Kincaid’s distribution system. The company previously installed an interconnection to allow it to draw water from the New River.
“We are very pleased to finally close this sale for the residents of Page-Kincaid, and we look forward to providing safe, reliable water service to this area for many years to come,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water.