The impact of COVID-19 is being felt at area events as theaters and artists cancel and postpone shows and concerts.
Nationwide, major concert tours and productions have been put on hiatus after event promoters and venue operators Live Nation and AEG placed their artists on pause through April.
This follows the cancellation of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and the abrupt postponing of the Coachella festival in California.
The latter is now being planned for October.
Following growing concerns about the coronavirus spread and suggestions that people avoid crowds of 250 or more, Saturday’s annual East End Street Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl has been postponed.
Organizers hope to reschedule for later in the year.
Sunday’s live taping of “Mountain Stage” at the Culture Center has been canceled. The radio program is also cancelled for March 22 in Charleston and March 29 at the Creative Arts Center in Morgantown.
The show plans to reschedule artists at later dates and said refunds would be offered.
Details about the cancellations and refunds are available through mountainstage.org.
Thursday’s scheduled ArtWalk in Charleston, the first of 2020, has also been canceled.
For next week and beyond, the Clay Center has canceled all live shows until April 13.
These include Sound Checks March 20 with Los Elk, Broadway in Charleston’s “Stomp” March 24, “Black Violin” March 31 and Sound Checks with Hawktail April 10.
Concerts with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Saturday and March 28 have been postponed and the WVSO hopes to reschedule.
The Clay Center will not hold its Spring Break STEM Day Camps, but the arts and science center's museum galleries will remain open.
The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and the Charleston Municipal Auditorium have suspended all events until the middle of April.
This includes the April 3 concert at the Municipal Auditorium with country singer Aaron Lewis and performances of “Mary Poppins, Jr.” by the Children’s Theatre of Charleston April 3 and 4.
The youth theater company hopes to reschedule the performances for summer, but there’s no information concerning Lewis.
Meanwhile, Contemporary Youth Arts Company has canceled its run of social action plays at the Elk City Playhouse in Charleston on March 20 and 21 and March 27 and 28.
In Huntington, Mountain Health Arena in Huntington (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena) has canceled “Trolls LIVE!” March 17 and the Marshall Artist Series has canceled the “Banff Mountain Film Festival,” March 31.
So far, area clubs and small venues are generally continuing with scheduled entertainment and even announcing new shows.
Only Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street has announced cancellations.
Citing safety concerns for their customers in crowds in the wake of the pandemic, the cupcake and treat bakery has canceled its entire slate of events for March, which included Saturday night’s show with Beggars Clan, Opposite Box and Threes Company Blues.
That show has moved to The Empty Glass on Elizabeth Street.
Meanwhile, other events, like the Golden Girls-themed bingo event March 22 and a Lauren Hill tribute show March 27 remain canceled.
According to Rock City Cake Company, refunds were being offered for tickets and the bakery planned to continue selling baked goods as usual.
While larger shows have been canceled or postponed over the next 30 days, it’s difficult to determine the impact of COVID-19 beyond that, as the virus may also affect rehearsals, personnel and resources.