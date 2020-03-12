KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday due to concerns about the coronavirus, and with them the rest of the NCAA Division I basketball season. The Big 12’s spring sports seasons didn’t escape unscathed, either.
After Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Thursday morning that both tournaments were off, the NCAA followed Thursday afternoon by canceling the remainder of the winter championships and all the spring championships.
The league initially took action Wednesday, announcing fans would not be permitted inside either the Sprint Center (men’s tournament) or Municipal Auditorium (women’s tournament) for games scheduled for the remainder of the week. Earlier in the day the NCAA announced it’s postseason national tournament would ban fans from attending.
On Thursday morning, Texas and Texas Tech were scheduled to play a quarterfinal game and both teams had come to the court to warm up before being sent back to their locker rooms less than an hour before the scheduled 12:30 p.m. start time.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a state of emergency in the city Thursday morning, pushing the Big 12 to act fast.
“We have obviously canceled the tournament,” Bowlsby said in a Thursday morning press conference at the Sprint Center. “We did so for a variety of reasons, and we did it in consultation of a wide array of folks whose opinions we respect and we wanted to coordinate with. This morning I’ve been in touch with [NCAA President] Mark Emmert and my [Power 5] colleagues as well as other commissioners around the country. We’ve also been in almost constant contact with the [University of Kansas] med folks and public health folks in this area.
“Once the mayor declared a state of emergency, it hastened our discussions,” he added. “We spent time with our board of directors this morning who ultimately made the decision to cancel the tournament.”
WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, in a statement released by the university, said he understands why such drastic measures had to be taken.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed for our team, our staff and all of Mountaineer Nation, particularly in light as to how our team responded so well in recent games and practices after a tough stretch of the season,” Huggins said. “However, this is a very serious matter globally and the health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
Closer to home, WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced that all WVU athletic events will be suspended through March 22, and the Big 12 followed by suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.
That means the Mountaineers’ upcoming baseball series at Texas Tech is cancelled, as is Friday’s home gymnastics meet, as well as the Big 12 gymnastics championships, which were scheduled for March 21 at the WVU Coliseum. It also affects scheduled events for tennis, track and golf.
No team or recruiting travel will be permitted during that period and no recruiting visits, official or unofficial, will be permitted on campus. The Big 12’s suspension doesn’t include campus-based practices for in-season sports or strength and conditioning activities for all sports.
“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff,” Lyons said. “The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”