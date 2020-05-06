The social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread. On Wednesday, the city of Charleston canceled its annual Live on the Levee summer concert series.
The popular Friday-night free concerts at Haddad Riverfront Park, which typically bring in thousands of residents, would have kicked off at the end of May, but Mayor Amy Goodwin said canceling the series is sad but necessary.
“There’s no mass testing for the virus,” she said. “There’s no plan for mass testing — and there’s no treatment and no cure.”
Canceling a popular attraction to the city was tough, she said, but she added that it wasn’t as tough as having to take a loved one off a ventilator or have to go through burying them without friends to lean on.
Goodwin said health experts had been very clear with the city: Having a weekly event, with potentially thousands of people pressed close together, was a terrible idea right now.
“It’s just not safe,” the mayor said.
Goodwin said that, since the start of social distancing, plans for the series had been largely on hold. She said she told the planning committee to “just keep holding on, just be nimble, just be patient.”
“It’s the same thing we’ve been asking or families and our business owners to do,” she said. “Just be patient with us — and they were.”
Along with touring acts, some nationally known, Live on the Levee is a showcase for some of the area’s best-known local acts, including Qiet, The Company Stores and Hybrid Soul.
Matt Jackfert, of The Company Stores, said his band has played the series about three times.
“We didn’t play last year, but I think we were likely to play it this year,” he said. “I think they wanted us to come back.”
Jackfert said his band’s show at Live on the Levee was usually one of its biggest and most elaborate performances of the year.
“We make a big production out of it. I think, one year, we had dancers,” he laughed. “It’s such a sad thing we won’t do that this year.”
Shayla Leftridge, who frequently turns up a couple of times each summer on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park either as a lead singer or backup vocalist for several music groups, said she isn’t surprised by the cancellation and is maybe a little relieved.
“I’m glad,” she said. “I know a lot of artists are hurting right now — and this hurts my pocketbook, too. But I just don’t want to have to worry about someone dying because they came out to one of my shows.”
The loss of Live on the Levee will affect the city economically. The Friday night crowds spend money in Charleston, either at the food trucks on Kanawha Boulevard during the show or at area restaurants.
Goodwin said the loss of Live on the Levee is devastating and also one more blow to the ailing local economy.
“We’re almost 3.5 million [dollars] in the hole,” the mayor said. “Every day, we’re on the phone with our federal and state partners. If the CARES [Act] package doesn’t allow relief to cities, we’re in big trouble.”
Without some relief, she said police and emergency services, trash pickup and street maintenance would be in jeopardy.
“What we’re facing is much more than a loss of entertainment,” Goodwin said.
The mayor said music and public art are important to Charleston.
“Music and art inspire us,” she said. “It lifts us up. It takes us to a different place, and we need that more than ever right now.”
While there won’t be a summer concert series, Goodwin said the city is working on other entertainment and arts events for the coming months. Some of them could be smaller in scope or held online.
“Arts and music events are still a priority,” she said. “They just might look different.”
In the meantime, Goodwin said, the city is busy planning for a July 4th celebration using social distancing practices — and if things improve later in the year, Charleston could plan larger public events in the fall.
It is a wait-and-see approach that’s been embraced by national concert tours, which have canceled spring and summer tour stops or exchanged them for fall dates.
Things are tough all over, but Goodwin noted: “This too shall pass.”