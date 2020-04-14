A second virtual town hall meeting involving officials with the City of Charleston and Kanawha County will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Zoom meeting will be available to view online via the city and county's official Facebook pages.
Panelists include Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Missy Ruddle from Kanawha County Schools, Paulette Justice from Kanawha Valley Senior Services and Scott Adkins from WorkForce West Virginia. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will moderate the discussion.
Questions can be submitted by email to townhall@cityofcharleston.org through noon Thursday.