If circumstances warrant it, Saint Francis Hospital, in Charleston, will officially serve as a “surge hospital” for COVID-19 patients, according to a Thursday news release from Thomas Health Systems.
The hospital has a total of 96 beds, 36 of which will be available for use by Friday, the release said. More beds can become available at the facility if the need rises.
Since Saint Francis is in the center of the state, near a number of nursing homes and long-term care facilities that house a number of people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, it makes “an ideal transition facility,” per the release.
“It’s part of our mission, it’s part of being a faith-based institution,” said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health. “We felt that this was something we needed to do to help our community.”
The hospital worked with government entities over several weeks to determine strategies to use the facility’s space. If there is a hospital surge, meaning an influx of patients at hospitals due to the spread of COVID-19, having the extra beds could help “alleviate strain” on the hospital system, per the release.
The most recent projections for the state show that a peak in COVID-19 cases will come next week, however that could change based on community behaviors, state health officials have said.
The model used, from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, projects that there will be fewer medical resources — including hospital beds and ventilators — needed in the state to treat patients affected by the virus, assuming those in the state continue social distancing measures and other orders to slow the spread of the disease.
Unlike other states, West Virginia does not release hospitalization data for coronavirus cases. Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said the state — through the Department of Health and Human Resources — is hoping to report that data eventually, but is unable to at the moment.
As of Thursday morning, 485 West Virginians were COVID-19 positive, and a total of 12,934 residents had been tested, according to DHHR. Five in the state have died due to complications with the new coronavirus.
For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, or for more information on the coronavirus, visit http://coronavirus.wv.gov.