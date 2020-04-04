Charleston and Kanawha County officials have braced for a coronavirus surge, pumping public money into an emergency fund, establishing two command centers and readying to respond to clusters.
"There's communications at least twice a day,” said Mark Strickland, the city's director of homeland and security management. “It's just a daily situational assessment of what's going on, what we've identified as problems, how we resolve those problems and what are we going to do today to fix what we haven't fixed and to procure supplies that are going to be needed in the coming days, weeks and months."
Part of $500,000 Kanawha commissioners moved to an emergency response fund is being used to obtain more rapid-response testing and protective gear, what’s known by the acronym PPE, for personal protective equipment. The money also is funding a deep-cleaning of the county Judicial Annex, which is linked to eight COVID-19 cases.
Safeguarding the health of first responders is key to fighting the pandemic, officials said.
Four-hundred and eighty-seven West Virginians are projected to die from COVID-19, according to a study by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. That study assumes social distancing guidelines are followed. If they are not, the need for emergency responders grows exponentially.
Each of the two command centers includes at least one representative from every city and county emergency response or preparedness office.
A county Health Department center readies to trace and contain potential clusters and mobilize mass testing. The center also tracks down protective gear. An emergency operations center at County Metro 911 screens emergency calls for possible COVID-19-related incidents, dispatches first responders, tracks available beds and calls nursing homes and other high-risk care facilities to coordinate supplies.
"It is absolutely imperative that we keep our first responders safe and healthy," county Commissioner Ben Salango said. "Simply put, the county will not be able to function without them."
Steps taken to keep responders healthy
Firefighters and paramedics are filling multiple roles.
"One minute they may be on a medical call that involves the pandemic, and the next call may be responding to a fire or responding to an auto accident,” said David Wagoner, assistant chief of the Charleston Fire Department.
The emergency operations center vets scenes, advising responders of people with possible COVID-19 symptoms. That’s an essential aid to the 150 city firefighters and paramedics working from eight firehouses, responding to fires and medical calls alike.
"If you have an accidental exposure, you'll be down a few guys for a while," Wagoner said, noting the coronavirus has hit some police and fire departments hard across the country.
The fire department screens responders twice daily for COVID-19 symptoms, Wagoner said.
"Anywhere from three to nine people, depending on what firehouse you're at, will be living there 24 hours a day, so it's important for us to be hygienic and make sure the firehouses are clean; and the guys have stepped up, they're all doing that," he said. "We've got some fantastic people on the job that are very skilled, very professional -- my biggest priority right now is to keep those that we have healthy," he added.
It’s all hands on deck when a COVID-related call comes in, said Lt. Clayton Young, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority's liaison to the Health Department’s command center.
If a call comes from a high-risk facility, such as a nursing home, the two centers will mobilize a mass testing team, Young said. Supplies of gear are coordinated so nothing is wasted.
Initial assessments, meanwhile, are conducted in the doorways of residents’ homes, Young said.
"We assess somebody from the doorway of their home to see what the severity of the patient is, if they're having a respiratory issue -- depending on what PPE we actually need to wear to be able to take care of the patient," he said.
Call volume recently has been down with people staying home, but crews are ready for a surge, Young said. The authority can run 30 ambulances at a time. The centers also have a protocol for constructing mobile hospitals in the event of a surge.
The status of PPE
Long before there was a confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia, the city and county were ready, Young said.
"We developed a PPE protocol as soon as this started, when [COVID-19] hit the United States, so we were ahead of the ballgame when it came to that," he said.
County paramedics wear N95 masks -- equipment known as filtering facepiece respirators -- around possible COVID-19 patients. Those masks are in short supply, and the federal government has been of little help with equipment and ventilators going instead to hot spots in New York and Seattle, Young said.
Three ventilators are equipped on authority trucks throughout the county, Young said.
The county Sheriff's Office maintains a stockpile of cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, gowns, spit shields and Tyvek suits, or full-body protective suits, said Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
"For several years actually, we have been issuing hand sanitizer and disinfectant to our patrol units, so we've had a pretty good stock of that for quite some time," he said.
As the coronavirus crept closer to the state, Rutherford said, the Sheriff's Office secured goggles and medical-grade alcohol for hand sanitizer, as well as additional masks and gowns.
Thirteen of Rutherford’s deputies assigned to the Judicial Annex were quarantined until recently after testing negative for the virus. Rutherford’s full-strength complement is 103.
"Nobody expected something like this obviously, but we were fortunate to have a lot of the safety equipment for the guys already," he said.
Current supplies might be sufficient for another five weeks, Rutherford said. He is seeking local or national vendors selling gear.
More is needed, Wagoner said.
"Our supplies are coming in not what we'd like them to,” Wagoner said, “but we do still have enough to get by with right now.”