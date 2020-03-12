FRISCO, Texas — Surreal.
That is the word that Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper used to describe the events surrounding Thursday morning’s abrupt cancellation of the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at The Ford Center at The Star.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team was less than 10 minutes from taking the floor against top-seed Rice in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
Players had warmed up and were in the locker room going over pregame instructions with Kemper.
Then, it all changed.
With just over seven minutes left on the pregame clock before tipoff, an announcement came over the intercom at The Ford Center that Conference USA had canceled the rest of the tournament due to developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Fans were instructed to make their way to the exits.
Just like that, it was over.
“You don’t have a speech ready for that,” Kemper said. “It’s surreal, honestly. We’ve never seen what we’re seeing right now.”
Marshall women’s basketball players left the locker room in tears — many having to face reality that they had played the final basketball game of their collegiate careers.
Junior Kristen Mayo walked down the corridor with senior Princess Clemons — both shaken from the development and trying to make sense of everything. Junior Taylor Pearson answered a phone call and was barely able to speak.
“It just didn’t feel real,” Mayo said. “I can’t even speak for people who are going out on that. It’s just crazy. Coach Kemper just tried to put it in perspective with the rest of the world. Basketball is temporary. We have to look out for each other.”
“All I can really think of is that I went out a winner,” Clemons said with tears in her eyes. “That’s all I really have to say.”
It is a lot for an 18-to-22-year-old to process, but Kemper tried to bring it to a better understanding when discussing it as his team boarded the bus and awaited word from their charter company on a flight back to Huntington.
“Across the country, this is one of the most exciting times in sports, period, but at the end of the day, it’s not that important when you look at the other stuff going on,” Kemper said. “Obviously, leagues across the country — Conference USA is not different — have taken steps to normalize things and get things back as soon as we can. That’s all we can do.”
Not only did Conference USA cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, the league also announced at 1 p.m. — just one hour after canceling the basketball tournaments — that all spring sports have been postponed.
“Effective immediately, all spring sport competition for Conference USA institutions is suspended until further notice,” the league’s announcement read.
Marshall’s baseball team was getting set to travel to Rice for its opening weekend of Conference USA competition. Instead, the team was told one hour prior to its flight — and 20 minutes before the C-USA announcement — that it would not be making the trip to Texas.
From a logistical standpoint, Conference USA is one of the most geographically widespread conferences in the country, which increases the risk of exposure in multiple areas — a major factor in postponing the spring sports.
Many of the member institutions have also gone into virtual education and eliminated face-to-face classes.
On Wednesday, Marshall University announced that it was canceling classes for next week, which leads the university into spring break and allows teachers time to prepare for online instruction. Starting on March 30, online education will begin. The university anticipates returning to normal academic operations on April 13, but that date is tentative based on when officials deem it safe to resume in-class instruction.