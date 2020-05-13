The West Virginia State Parks system's 27 campgrounds, along with eight campgrounds within the state managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Huntington District, are scheduled to reopen next week.
Under the terms of Gov. Jim Justice's Week 4 reopening guidelines, the campgrounds initially will be available only to West Virginia residents. The campgrounds were ordered closed in late March as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
State park and state forest campgrounds are being readied for reopening Thursday to in-state guests with reservations. Only registered campground guests will be allowed to enter the campgrounds.
The Corps of Engineers will open its Gerald R. Freeman, Bakers Run and Bee Run campgrounds, all on Sutton Lake, on Tuesday; Battle Run Campground at Summersville Lake on Wednesday; Bulltown Campground at Burnsville Lake on Thursday, Riffle Run Campground at Burnsville Lake and East Fork Campground at East Lynn Lake on Friday. R.D. Bailey Lake's Guyandotte Campground is expected to open in early June, according to an announcement from the Huntington District.
Out-of-state residents with reservations at Corps of Engineers campgrounds are urged to cancel reservation dates through June 9 at www.recreation.gov to receive automatic refunds.
Restrooms at state park and state forest campgrounds will be deep cleaned daily, and surfaces such as stall doors, toilet and sink handles and restroom doors will receive multiple daily disinfectant treatments. Campground stores also are set for reopening next Thursday, according to West Virginia State Parks.
Those camping at state park or Corps of Engineers campgrounds are urged to observe social distancing guidelines when encountering other campers and to avoid campgrounds and recreation areas if sick or experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
State park lodges, cabins and cottages are scheduled to reopen May 26. From May 26 until June 4, reservations will be limited to West Virginia residents only. State park restaurants, nature centers and museums will remain closed until further notice.