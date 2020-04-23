With social distancing in effect, area clubs and theaters have closed down, but that hasn’t stopped the music, dance or the theater.
Enterprising local artists have embraced live online shows. Many of them are playing in their practice spaces, studios or even from the comfort of their own living rooms.
While it’s not quite the same thing as seeing your favorite local performers in person, it could be a way to stay in touch with the area arts scene and maybe support area arts until public spaces open again.
Like the service industry, musicians, actors and dancers (among other creatives) have lost income due to community restrictions due to COVID-19 and several artists are offering virtual tip jars.
At the very least, local live shows might be a nice break from streaming another season of another show you didn’t really care about the first time it was on.
Thursday
- 9 p.m. Haus of Olivur. Burlesque and variety. Mature audiences. (Instagram
- @olivetupartie)
Friday
6 p.m. The Sea The Sea: folk singer/songwriter. (The Grove WV
- )
- 7:30 p.m. The Band Wagon Yeehaw Show: genre-bending bluegrass. (
Pamela Ray
- )
- 8 p.m. “Virtual Drag Show from Vicki’s Living Room.” Drag show. (Ted Brightwell)
Saturday
11 a.m. Appalachian Folk Festival Livestream: with William Matheny, Hello June, The Comancheros, Johnny Compton and more. (Appalachian Folk Online Music Festival
- )
- 7 p.m. Chet Lowther “John Prine Tribute” (
Chet Lowther
- )
- 7 p.m. Jeff Ellis: singer/songwriter (
Jeff Ellis Music
- )
- 7 p.m. Burnsville Drive: funkytonk and bluegrass. (
Burnsville Drive
- )
- 7:30 p.m. The Band Wagon Yeehaw Show: genre-bending bluegrass. (Pamela Ray)
Sunday
- 4 p.m. Tofujitsu (The Grove WV)
- 5 p.m. The Band Wagon Gospel Hour (Pamela Ray)
- 7 p.m. “Quick Call Y’All with Austin Susman” local talk and musical guests (
Quick Call Y’All with Austin Susman
- )
Monday
6:30 p.m. Doris Fields: blues and jazz singer. (Doris Fields
- )
- 7:30 p.m. “Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna.” Online murder mystery. (
Murder and Merriment
- )
Tuesday
- 7 p.m. Sar Rudy of Hello June (The Grove WV)
- 7 p.m. Blue Yonder. Singer/songwriter. (
blueyonderhonkytonk
- )
- 7:30 p.m. “Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna.” Online murder mystery. (Murder and Merriment)
Wednesday
- 6 p.m. Jim Snyder: Singer/songwriter. (Jim Snyder)
- 7:30 p.m. “Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna.” Online murder mystery. Nightly, through May 5. (Murder and Merriment)
Upcoming
11 p.m. May 1 House Arrest with Nick Scot (WTSQ 88.1
- )