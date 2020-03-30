All Kanawha County parks and Putnam County’s Valley Park, near Hurricane, have been ordered closed, part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, barriers were placed across access roads to Coonskin Park, near Charleston, Meadowood Park, near Tornado, and Pioneer Park, at East Bank. Dunbar’s Shawnee Sports Complex was ordered closed March 24.
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission ordered the closures until June 1. Until that date, the closures cancel all tournaments and special events at the parks and sports complex.
In Putnam County, Valley Park was ordered closed Monday. The park was open over the weekend, when numerous large groups gathered, many failing to follow social distancing guidelines, according to the park’s Facebook page.
The weekend’s recreation was to have been limited to the park’s trails and grassy areas, but park-goers climbed over fences at locked soccer fields and large groups gathered at locales across the park. According to a post by park officials on Valley Park’s Facebook page, fences were damaged and police had to be called in several times to “run people off locked fields.”
“The stay at home order we are under is not a vacation,” park officials said in the Facebook post. “Health officials are expecting a big uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the next week.”
Valley Park was ordered closed until further notice.
Also on Monday, West Virginia’s state parks system added campgrounds to the closures list. Closed previously were lodges, cabins, restaurants, restrooms, lodge services, nature centers and playgrounds.
Hiking and biking trails and fishing streams and ponds at state parks all remain open.