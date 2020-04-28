Much of Tuesday’s West Virginia COVID-19 briefing was devoted to clarification of details of a plan unveiled a day earlier to reopen much of the state in as little as six weeks.
As Gov. Jim Justice put it, “No matter what we say, there’s always a thousand questions that come up, no matter what path we take.”
Clarification was offered Tuesday by state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh. He explained why the threshold for beginning reopening has gone from 14 consecutive days of declining cases to eight to 14 days, and then to the new standard of three consecutive days of positive COVID-19 tests accounting for less than 3 percent of total tests performed.
Marsh said the ability to move to a less-stringent requirement has been made possible by positive trends statewide, including having positive tests drop below 3% of total testing — well below the national average of nearly 20% — and having an R0 rate that has dropped below 1, meaning that each existing infection will cause less than one new infection.
“Ultimately, I felt that was a sign in which we had this good window, along with the declining rate of positivity,” said Marsh, who also is vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University.
Marsh said the state's response to the coronavirus is moving from the “hammer” phase, designed to suppress any surge of infection and flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, into the “dance” phase, which depends on being able to move assets to deal with any COVID-19 hot spots that might pop up in the future.
Meanwhile, Justice addressed confusion over when the six-week plan actually begins.
He said Week 1 began Tuesday, with the previously announced resumption of elective surgical and medical procedures at hospitals and clinics, and Week 1 will continue Thursday, with authorization for outpatient care providers, including primary care physicians, dentists, physical and occupational therapists, to reopen their practices.
Week 1 also includes reopening of day care centers, primarily to accommodate the thousands of furloughed hospital employees who are returning to work.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state's public health officer, noted that, while it is unfeasible to expect preschoolers to practice social distancing, there are a number of guidelines for day care centers to reduce risk, including keeping children in the same small groups each day and avoiding field trips.
Justice said each subsequent week will begin on Monday — if West Virginia has had three consecutive days in the prior week when the percentage of positive cases remained below 3% of total tests each day.
Week 2 calls for reopening nonessential businesses with 10 or fewer employees -- which, as clarified Tuesday, does not include small retail businesses, which are to reopen in later weeks -- barbers, beauticians and nail salons with restricted operations, outdoor dining at restaurants, and church and funeral services meeting social distancing requirements.
Also Tuesday:
| Justice said state officials and congressional representatives are “pushing in every way” to try to stop federal plans to house newly incarcerated federal prisoners in U.S. prisons in Preston and Gilmer counties for a quarantine period to determine if they are infected.
“Thus far, we’ve been unsuccessful,” he said of attempts to get federal authorities to change their plans.
| Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said testing of all residents and staff at the 125 nursing homes in the state is 88% complete, with testing completed at all but 15 facilities.
He said testing will be completed by the end of this week.