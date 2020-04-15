Seventy-five patients at a Kanawha County nursing home underwent testing for the coronavirus Wednesday after a resident was hospitalized for COVID-19.
The patients and an unidentified number of staffers at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near St. Albans will be tested for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Only the employees onsite Wednesday were tested, and arrangements are being made to screen the remaining staffers.
The results of the tests were not known Wednesday evening, according to a health department spokesperson.
This is the third reported Kanawha County nursing home to undergo mass testing for the coronavirus after a patient tested positive.
On March 25, a patient at Brookdale Charleston Gardens tested positive for the virus, but no other residents or staffers were found to be infected. On April 5, a patient at Eastbrook Center nursing facility tested positive and, after mass testing, the health department found eight cases tied to the building.
The West Virginia National Guard led screening procedures at Riverside on Wednesday, according to the release.