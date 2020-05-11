Week Four of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to bring West Virginia back online in phases will authorize a significant number of business reopenings just before the Memorial Day weekend, including dine-in restaurants and many big-box and specialty retailers currently shuttered.
Beginning Thursday, May 21, the state government will authorize reopenings of:
- Dine–in restaurants, with seating limited to 50% of capacity.
- Big-box and specialty retail stores. Brian Abraham, general counsel to Justice, said shopping malls will not be authorized to reopen on that date, although mall anchor stores with exterior entrances may reopen.
- State park campgrounds, to in-state residents only. State park cabins and lodges are to reopen to in-state residents May 26.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice called on West Virginians to continue practicing social distancing and follow other precautions as more of the state restarts. He said state health officials will be monitoring closely for any surges or outbreaks.
“If you don’t do that, we’re going to slip back. We’re going to lose more people,” Justice warned.
Earlier, he noted the 52nd, 53rd and 54th state COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, including the second 25-year-old resident to die. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced three additional deaths in its afternoon update.
Justice said of the reopenings, “I believe we’ll be OK, but I am concerned. I’ll be concerned every day until this thing is over. If we get spikes, we’ll react to them.”
The Week Four reopenings, which include outdoor recreational equipment rentals, follows a restrained Week Three, which started Monday, when only drive-in movie theaters and fitness facilities operated by licensed health care providers were authorized to reopen.
Justice said West Virginia’s low rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, compared to neighboring states, convinced officials to move forward with the additional reopenings on May 21.
He also said there is pressure from the White House for states to rescind shutdowns and stay-at-home directives imposed in mid-March.
“If the nation shuts down for a multiple number of months, we’re going to go into a depression. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said. “There’s no choice in the matter but to try to get back to work.”
The May 21 reopenings will come with a series of restrictions and guidelines.
For dine-in restaurants, in addition to limiting seating to 50% of capacity, restrictions include having 6 feet of space between tables, limiting party size to no more than six people and requiring bar areas to remain closed.
Employees are to be screened when reporting to work, with temperature checks encouraged, and all employees must wear face coverings at all times.
Bars and clubs are not authorized to reopen.
Retail stores also are to screen employees; require employees to wear face coverings, with exceptions for employees who interact with customers; and to limit store occupancy to two customers per 1,000 square feet of floor space.
Justice previously announced the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails also might reopen on May 21 with restrictions, but he said Monday the administration is continuing to work with the state whitewater rafting industry to come up with a workable plan to open that season.
“The health experts are really concerned about putting 25 to 30 people on a bus taking them down to the rafts, taking them back,” Justice said, adding that social distancing simply is not possible on a raft with eight people and a guide.
“All of that really concerns our medical people,” he said.
Similarly, Justice said he is pushing back the tentative opening date for outdoor youth sports from June 1 to June 8. He said participation will be limited to the low-contact sports of baseball and softball, and possibly soccer, but not high-contact sports, including football and basketball.
Justice again called on West Virginians to remain vigilant in following health guidelines.
“You just cannot drop the ball right now. Just don’t get relaxed,” he said.