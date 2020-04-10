Scrupulous adherence to stay-at-home orders and social distancing has brought another positive revision of COVID-19 projections for West Virginia from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the Mountain State’s COVID-19 czar, announced the upgrade during Friday’s daily state briefing on the pandemic.
The projections now call for coronavirus cases in West Virginia to peak Sunday, a date that previously had been moved up from early May to mid-April, and for 74 projected deaths through Aug. 4. That count previously had topped 500 but was reduced to just over 100, he said.
“We are really moving the projection curve in the right direction,” said Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University.
“We have bought ourselves more time. We have protected the ones we love,” he said of adherence to restrictions that began to be imposed in mid-March. “It’s really effective. It’s working.”
Marsh, however, called on West Virginians to remain vigilant, noting that the experience of other countries has been that a second surge can occur if restrictions are relaxed too soon.
“Don’t let up,” he said. “The game is still in its early phases.”
Also during Friday’s briefing:
- Gov. Jim Justice announced he is adding four counties to the seven previously designated as COVID-19 hot spots by executive order, imposing more severe social distancing restrictions, including directing local health departments to sharply limit occupancy rates in open businesses, and limiting gatherings to five individuals.
Added to the order Friday were Cabell, Wayne, Wood and Ohio counties.
- Justice said the state government will provide each of the 55 counties with $100,000 block grants to be distributed to first responders in the form of “hero’s pay,” following action taken by the Kanawha County Commission.
He said the counties will be given latitude in determining how to distribute those funds.
Justice also said the state will give a $500 bonus to National Guard members called to active duty during the pandemic.