A cool rain and a COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep friends, neighbors and relatives from joining Ed Rumbaugh in celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday.
For two hours, a steady stream of well-wishers drove at least one circuit of the driveway loop fronting the South Charleston home where Rumbaugh was born. There, from their vehicles idling a safe distance away, they shouted birthday greetings and words of encouragement to the honoree.
Rumbaugh, seated on the front porch wearing a World War II veteran’s hat and a protective face mask, shouted hellos and waved in acknowledgement.
“Ed’s a good man and a good neighbor,” said John Teeuwissen, one of the first to arrive at the drive-in birthday celebration, from the cab of his pickup truck. “I wanted to say hello and wish him well.”
To say that Rumbaugh’s presence in his Spring Hill neighborhood is solidly established would be an understatement.
“You know, I was born in that bedroom,” he said between appearances of arriving cars, pointing to a nearby doorway. Twenty years after that event, he said, he and his newlywed wife built the house that stands across Rumbaugh Drive from where he was seated.
Another car approached the driveway, its stereo system blaring a tune first recorded in 1925, and covered decades later by Frank Sinatra, the Andrews Sisters and others.
“It’s called ‘Don’t Bring Lulu.’ It’s his favorite song,” said Chloe Burdette, one of four Rumbaugh great-grandchildren in the vehicle.
Music was a major part of Rumbaugh’s life, particularly in his early years. In his 20s, he worked at DuPont’s Belle plant by day and led the band Eddie Rumbaugh and the Generals by night, appearing at such Kanawha Valley venues as the Rainbow Club, the Twin Maples and the 57 Club.
“He named one of his sons Glenn after [1940s big band leader] Glenn Miller,” said Phyllis Fenwick, Rumbaugh’s daughter.
“I had a library of 400 arrangements,” Rumbaugh recalled.
The arrangements were numbered, and Rumbaugh and members of his band had most of the numbers memorized. That allowed the bandleader to merely call out a number between tunes to quickly segue into the next piece.
In 1944, the South Charleston man, then married and the father of two children, was drafted into the U.S. Navy and sent to the Philippines, where the Navy built a causeway connecting the islands of Samar and Calicoan.
One of the missions he was assigned to during his time in the island chain, which had been recently recaptured from the Japanese, involved music. “The Navy wanted me to organize a band,” he said, to accompany visiting entertainment troupes, which he happily did.
In 1946, his time in the Navy came to an end.
“I liked being in the Navy,” he said. “But I liked being home, too. I was glad to get back.”
Back in West Virginia, he returned to his job at DuPont, and he and his wife had their third and final child. Rumbaugh retired in 1978 and, among other things, began building log cabin kit homes at a mill he built in Monroe County. He operated another small mill on the 23-acre tract surrounding his home.
Another car pulled into Rumbaugh’s driveway loop. A window rolled down and a woman called out, “I hope I live as long and as well as you do!” He responded with a smile and a wave.
While Rumbaugh’s vision and hearing aren’t as sharp as they once were, he remains active and lives independently, with family members living nearby and checking in frequently. On Wednesday, he cut the grass surrounding his birthplace on a riding mower. He also recently operated an excavator.
“I’m surprised and grateful to have made it to 100,” he said. “I’ve been given so many opportunities. I’ve had a very busy and full life because of them.”