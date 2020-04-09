Three more patients at the Eastbrook Center nursing facility in Charleston tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases tied to the building to eight.
Seven patients and one staffer have tested positive for the virus since Sunday, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
On Monday, 124 patients at the Kanawha City facility were given nasal swab tests. KCHD spokesperson John Law said Thursday that all patient results have been returned.
The health department used rapid-response tests on the 39 Eastbrook staffers who were working Monday, which returned one positive result.
But the nearly 100 staffers who weren't on the clock at the time, however, were told to make arrangements with the KCHD to come in for testing during the week. Law said while the KCHD believes they've tested every staffer, as of Thursday evening, that hasn't been confirmed.
"The short answer is no, the longer answer is I think so," Law said. "... The day we were there, we tested all the employees that were onsite. Other employees were instructed to call and set up appointments to get tested. We think we've got them all now, but we're checking to make sure."
Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, the company that operates Eastbrook, told WV MetroNews Thursday morning that four of the seven patients who tested positive are now hospitalized at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Stonerise could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. Pack told MetroNews that Eastbrook will soon return the four patients from the hospital and care for the seven total positive residents in a separate unit in the facility.
A team composed of CAMC workers, KCHD, West Virginia National Guard, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston police arrived at the Chesterfield Avenue facility Monday morning to begin mass testing.