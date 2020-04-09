Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.