The federal guidance outlining how states may spend federal CARES Act funds expressly prohibits them from using the money to fill budget shortfalls. But Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he’s still optimistic West Virginia will be able to use that money to fill a $350 million-plus hole in its budget.
“I can’t go into a lot of the 'Inside Baseball' stuff that maybe I know, but I truly feel that we’ll be able to weather this storm, from a financial standpoint, in really good shape,” he said, saying he is convinced the rule will be changed in two to three weeks.
“All the states are pushing like crazy to be able to backfill revenue,” he added.
Justice had been waiting for nearly two weeks for the federal guidance to come down and, throughout that time, was confident states would get permission to use a portion of federal coronavirus stimulus funds to backfill budget deficits.
During his April 13 COVID-19 briefing, Justice said, “I know enough to believe we won’t have to furlough or lay off anyone. I don’t think we’ll end up having to cut benefits or cut programs in a harsh way — or any way. Our shortfalls are going to be backfilled by the federal government. That’s all in the process now.”
Three days later, he said he had personally spoken to President Donald Trump about being able to use a portion of the $1.2 billion the federal government has transferred to West Virginia to plug the budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
“I have asked the president to give us, as a state, as well as our counties and cities, more flexibility with how we can use this money to reopen and rebuild,” Justice said. “We need the flexibility to put this money where it’s needed most to help us rebuild stronger than ever.”
Instead, the long-awaited guidance from the U.S. Treasury spelling out how states and territories may and may not spend the money explicitly states the funds may not be used on state budgets hurt by the downturn in economic activity:
“Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the statute. Although a broad range of uses is allowed, revenue replacement is not a permissible use of Fund payments.”
On Thursday, Justice balked at the idea that it would be prudent to make spending cuts now, in the event the federal rules are not changed.
“First of all, if you’re saying, wouldn’t the prudent thing be to just make cuts or lay people off, well, it wouldn’t be very prudent if I was one of the ones getting laid off,” he said. “We don’t need to do that. That would be silly.”
Complicating matters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gave an interview earlier this week saying he would rather see states file for bankruptcy than be bailed out by the federal government.
The guidance from the U.S. Treasury, released late Wednesday, outlines a number of approved uses for the federal money, including medical and public health expenses during the pandemic, as well as food distribution, distance learning, costs of extended sick leave and family leave for public employees, sanitation and social distancing in correctional facilities, care for the homeless, grants to small businesses and for unemployment compensation.
Also during Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing:
| Justice said WorkForce West Virginia on Wednesday cleared a backlog of more than 150,000 unemployment claims filed over the past five weeks.
“I can’t say enough for how we pounded a massive round peg into a square hole,” he said of the accomplishment, which required WorkForce West Virginia to operate shifts around the clock.
| The governor said testing at correctional facilities and regional jails has yet to record a single positive case of coronavirus, but he did not indicate how many tests have been performed.