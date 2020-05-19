Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.