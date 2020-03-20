Kanawha County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.
The positive case was confirmed around 3 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said at a news conference. Charleston Area Medical Center's Twitter account first announced the positive case at one of its hospitals; the case was later confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
CAMC's case became the eighth confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia. Earlier Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said two new cases had been confirmed that morning; one in Jefferson County and one in Jackson County.
Young said it was just a matter of time before a positive case was confirmed in Kanawha County.
"We did expect this," she said. "[And] we do expect more cases."
The patient, who is a Kanawha County resident, was identified only as an older woman who recently traveled out of state in a private vehicle to an area with a high transmission rate. The patient self-identified conditions, Young said, and exposure was "limited" before she was isolated.
Officials did not specify in which of the CAMC hospitals the patient is located.
The case was confirmed through the state testing lab, Young said. As for the number of tests remaining in the county, Young said about 120 more test kits have been ordered from a private lab, and the number the county has on hand is "enough to sustain at the rate we're going right now."
Young, flanked by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango at the news conference, stressed continuing social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. They said this weekend, specifically, will be vital to understanding if the current social distancing guidelines are working.
Earlier Friday, CAMC officials enacted a "no visitor" policy, with minimal exceptions, CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said in a news release. Each CAMC location implemented the policy.
"Things are changing rapidly with the COVID-19 response," Witte said in the news release. "As the situation changes, CAMC is making adjustments quickly."
The policy is effective for CAMC’s hospitals, emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.
Hospital officials have made four exceptions to the no-visitor policy. End-of-life patients will be permitted to have visitors on a case-by-case basis. Officials also will allow one caregiver to be present for pediatric cases, labor and delivery, and the neonatal intensive care unit for the duration of patients' stays in the hospitals.
For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary, Witte said.
If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient, and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.
People authorized to enter an exam room will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas, Witte said.
Witte made the announcement at 12:23 p.m. Friday.
At the time he sent out the release, there were five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, none of them in counties with CAMC facilities.
The people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are located in Jefferson, Kanawha, Mercer, Monongalia and Tucker counties. Two of the cases are in Tucker County and two are in Jefferson County.