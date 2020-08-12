With a surge of COVID-19 outbreaks at 30 nursing homes across West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday ordered nursing homes and long-term care facilities closed to visitors for a second time.
“We’ve got to keep this out of our nursing homes some way, somehow,” said Justice, who added that an “incredible amount” of the 160,000-plus COVID-19 deaths nationally are nursing home residents.
The order, effective at midnight Thursday, marks the second time Justice has halted nursing home visitations. He first ordered a ban on March 12, a ban that was lifted on June 17.
Justice ordered the second shutdown of visitations, even though he and state health care experts have concluded the second wave of infections in nursing homes is primarily from community spread involving staffers who have traveled outside the state on vacation.
Also Wednesday, Justice said he is extending an order closing bars in Monongalia County, home of West Virginia University, for another seven days. The governor initially ordered bars closed July 13, after a one-week surge of more than 250 positive cases in the county, linked to large gatherings at several Morgantown bars popular with West Virginia University students.
Justice has since twice extended the 10-day orders, with the latest set to expire Thursday. The governor said he extended the shutdown at the request of WVU officials, and over the apparent objections of Monongalia County commissioners.
Justice conceded Wednesday that the bar closures are unlikely to prevent gatherings of WVU students with fall classes set to begin Aug. 26, noting, “When these kids come back, they’re going to congregate together, whether they’re in a bar or not in a bar.”
Justice also encouraged people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while in bars, stating, “Wear a mask, unless you’re drinking.”
Also during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing:
• Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at WVU and state's coronavirus czar, addressed a Duke University study that found cloth face masks are nearly as effective as surgical masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus, but that neck gaiters might be worse than not wearing a mask at all.
Marsh said testing at WVU’s inhalation toxicology lab found that gaiters, which are thin, one-layer face coverings, are more effective than having no face covering but are not nearly as effective as three-ply cotton masks.
“We would encourage people to wear masks," he said, "but gaiters are still better than nothing.”
• Justice said he is confident a presidential fundraiser at The Greenbrier resort Saturday will comply with state COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting the size of gatherings to 25 people.
“I think the numbers they’re targeting to be there are not very many people,” he said of the Donald Trump-Mike Pence reelection fundraiser, featuring an appearance by Vice President Pence. “This is not a fundraiser where you’ve got 400-500 people there.”
According to the invitation, contribution levels range from $2,800 to $25,000 per person.
“I’ve had no contact with people from The Greenbrier, from the standpoint of how they’re handling it at all,” said Justice, who added that he will be there to welcome Pence.