Four Kanawha County day care workers tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend in advance of day care facilities across West Virginia reopening this week, health officials said Wednesday.
The four workers are employed at separate day care facilities. The Fort Hill and the West Virginia National Guard child development centers were temporarily shut down for deep cleaning while health officials traced patients’ contacts and tested people for the coronavirus, said Dr. Sherri Young, the county’s health officer.
“We encourage those who work there to come to us to be tested,” Young said. “I know a lot of parents may be scared right now, and that’s understandable. If you are, call your child’s physician. Ask them what they think you should do.”
Two other facilities, the Oakhurst First Presbyterian Child Development Center in South Charleston and Morris Enrichment Center in Charleston, have remained closed and do not plan to reopen soon, Young said.
All four workers are asymptomatic, Gov. Jim Justice said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.
Parents and relatives should monitor children sent in recent weeks to either the Fort Hill or National Guard centers, Young said. Parents might be asked to quarantine for 14 days with their children if they’ve been in contact with one of the infected workers.
“We want to be safe about this,” Young said.
Justice said he has ordered targeted testing at day care centers and assisted-living facilities.
The Kanawha County Health Department plans drive-thru testing across the county. About 1,500 to 2,000 people work at day care facilities in the county.
Spikes in the number of cases could lead to closings, Young said.
“That’s why we continue to test, and will continue to test,” she said. “We’re saying it’s OK to open the day cares now. If that’s not the case at some point, then we’ll make that determination.”