More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday night.
“Although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, it is believed 14 students returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown,” WVU said in a news release.
WVU told students not to return to campus from the spring break that began in mid-March. The school has shifted almost all instruction online across the WVU System campuses for the rest of the spring and summer semesters. Most buildings are shuttered.
The news release said the school and the Monongalia County Health Department were notified of the positive tests Wednesday. People who were in close contact with the students are being called as local health officials try to quickly retrace where the students have been, WVU said.
The school asked students who have tested positive to call its Office of Student Life at 304-293-5611. Those who have symptoms or believe they have been exposed are asked to call their physician, the 24/7 West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or the WVU Medicine line at 304-598-6000 (Option 4).
“We cannot reiterate enough that students need to be taking this virus seriously and follow all of [the] executive orders issued by Gov. Jim Justice as well as health precaution guidelines outlined by our local health officials,” WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris said in the release. “To not do so is putting not only your fellow students’ health at risk, but the health and well-being of our entire Morgantown community.”
The release didn't disclose the students' conditions. WVU spokesman John Bolt said he didn't yet have that information.
That department hasn't yet returned requests Thursday morning for more information.