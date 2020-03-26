A fourth employee from the Kanawha County judicial annex building tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
The judicial annex has already been shut down and sanitized. Employees are being asked to self isolate until April 6, per the release.
“We have worked with the Supreme Court who is the employer of the majority of the employees in the building and the County elected officials to notify their employees of the actions being taken,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango in the release. “The Health Department continues to make contact with persons who may have been in contact with the most recent positive case and will advise them of actions they need to take.”
As of Thursday evening KCHD reports that Kanawha County has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a two case increase from Wednesday. One of the individuals who tested positive is a resident at Brookdale Charleston Gardens, an assisted living facility.
A team from the Charleston Area Medical Center, KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority arrived at the center Wednesday to begin testing 81 other residents.
Test results for the assisted living facility were still pending Thursday, said KCHD spokeswoman Lori Kersey.