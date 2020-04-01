West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday plans to delay the Mountain State’s primary election by about a month.
The primary will now take place June 9. It previously was scheduled for May 12.
Calling West Virginia’s county clerks the real soldiers of the election, Justice made the announcement during his daily news conference from the state Capitol at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said other days anchored to the primary election date, including the early voting period, will be delayed in relation to the primary election date delay, although the new dates and other relevant deadlines had not been announced as of noon Wednesday.
There was no indication from the governor or Warner that any other previously announced election processes would change.
That means West Virginians should still expect to receive an application to vote absentee by mail and vote from their homes by mail instead of physically going to county clerks’ offices and other polling places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean of West Virginia University Health Sciences and West Virginia’s czar over the COVID-19 pandemic, said available data indicated cases of the virus in West Virginia would surge around May 2, 10 days before the original date of the primary election.
Justice emphasized during his announcement that West Virginia has a large population of senior citizens, and he wanted to be sure they felt safe and comfortable to vote in-person if they were not inclined or otherwise comfortable voting through the mail.
Toward the end of the conference, Warner encouraged West Virginians to only trust election information provided by reliable sources to avoid confusion. Those sources include the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website, www.wvsos.gov, particularly the Go Vote WV page, where West Virginians can check their voter registration status and clarify other information about this year’s elections.
Warner also encouraged West Virginians to check their local county clerk’s websites for information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.