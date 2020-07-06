Beginning Tuesday, West Virginians will be required to wear a face mask or covering in public buildings, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
The executive order, which goes into effect at midnight, applies to everyone 9 years or older.
“West Virginia, we are absolutely in a situation to where we have got to make a move right now,” Justice said. “I know there’s going to be pushback. I know there’s going to be people saying, ‘I don’t have to do that.’ I’ll tell you, West Virginia, if we don’t do that and do this now, we’re going to be in a world of hurt.”
Justice said it will be up to employees in West Virginia businesses to enforce his order, saying there would not be any criminal charges or other government action for people who do not wear a mask outside of their homes.
Last Thursday, Justice said he was considering a mask mandate, but he declined to make a decision until after the July Fourth holiday weekend, saying he wanted to look at the coronavirus numbers before making a decision.
Justice made the announcement Monday, the same day the Mountain State recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases.
The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources reported Monday that 119 new cases of the virus were diagnosed during the July Fourth weekend.
Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported over weekend, an 84-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman, both of whom contracted the virus amid an outbreak involving a church in Greenbrier County.
The data reported Monday does not include any cases that may have been contracted during any Independence Day festivities. During a press briefing on May 6, Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar said, it takes the virus between seven and 14 days to incubate.
Marsh, who also is the vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said Monday if everyone wears a mask in public, it could reduce the virus’s infection rate by 11%. Not wearing masks, or mandating that only certain people wear masks, could lead to an increased infection rate between 70% and 84%, he said.