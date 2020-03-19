While there is no shortage of enjoyable activities being put on hold until the coronavirus crisis passes, there are a number of safe, healthy and fun enhancements to sheltering in place that provide exercise, relieve stress, and get you and the kids — or a couple of friends — out of the house.
Taking part in dispersed activities like hiking, biking, jogging, trail running or fishing makes it relatively easy to follow social distancing practices and maintain a safe outside presence, according to Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Young said participating in such outdoor activities "is good for you physically, socially and mentally," and urged parents to bring their children along when venturing outdoors to hit the trail, pump the pedals or take a walk.
"Kids need to keep up with their homework while they're out of school, but they also need that hour of activity every day," Young said.
Just keep group sizes small and stay about six feet apart while on trails, roads and streambanks, and avoid playgrounds and other park amenities where visitor use is heavier, more concentrated or indoors.
"Getting outside and into spring as the hours of daylight get longer, the temperatures get warmer and the trees begin to bloom helps release people from seasonal affective disorder, depression and anxiety," Young said.
West Virginia has thousands of miles of trails to explore on more than 1.4 million acres of public land, nearly all of which remains open during pandemic.
In the Charleston area, more than six miles of trail wind through nearly 1,000 acres of forest in Coonskin Park. Other nearby trails wander through Trace Fork Canyon in South Charleston's Little Creek Park, while Kanawha State Forest maintains a 25-mile network of hiking and biking trails within its 9,300 acres of woodland.