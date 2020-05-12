It’s normal to feel anxiety, fear, and worry during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the pandemic itself isn’t a normal experience.
Everyone should let themselves feel those feelings as they cope with the worldwide pandemic, said Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, who spoke via video conference to the Charleston Rotary Club Monday afternoon.
“What’s important is to channel those feelings into action,” Harris said in an interview with the Gazette-Mail after the meeting. “Part of the issue right now is it’s new. It’s scary. There’s a loss of control. Our routines are disrupted, so what can we do? What can each individual do?”
A psychiatrist by training and practice, Harris’s tenure as AMA president is winding down — her term ends in June — but she is using her final weeks at the helm of the association to make sure people in the United States are finding reliable, science-based information as they continue to make sacrifices and do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and find their “new normal.”
“Everyone, so far, has made sacrifices, no question, so that we would not have more people sick and dying in this country,” Harris said. “I would encourage everyone to continue to listen to the scientists and doctors on this. …I just want to thank everyone for doing what they are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and really to enable all of us to — you know we won’t get back to where we were before, but we will get back to a new normal.”
Harris grew up in Bluefield, where she was a majorette at Bluefield High School before she attended West Virginia University for her undergraduate and medical degrees before practicing as a psychiatrist. Starting with her private practice in Atlanta, and working her way to the top of the AMA, Harris has used her expertise to treat and raise awareness of the lifelong effects of severe childhood trauma and abuse and to establish best practices for curbing opioid addiction and abuse as part of the AMA’s Opioid Task Force.
She was elected president of the AMA in 2018, and she was the first black woman to serve in that capacity.
On Monday, Harris told the Gazette-Mail that while the feelings and effects of isolation during the pandemic are persistent, there are small, accessible steps people can take to alleviate their fears and anxiety.
In a nutshell, she said people should do what they can to maximize their own health and the health of others.
Being at home, limiting being out and about, wearing masks in public and practicing good hand hygiene all are acts public safety, she said.
She also said there’s nothing wrong with leaning into safe coping methods on a personal level, like eating as healthy as you can, getting outside and even dancing to your favorite music if you can’t get outside.
She also said parents should try to avoid holding themselves to too high of a standard in these unusual circumstances.
“Another issue is to not try to be perfect and do everything,” Harris said. “I know a lot of parents are struggling. Either the parents are working from home and trying to get kids through their school work, or the parents who don’t have the privilege of working from home or don’t have childcare and are struggling with that. There should be no pressure to be perfect and do it all right because that is setting up unrealistic expectations.”
“If you feel like you need help, I encourage people to ask for help,” Harris said, noting that a lot of states, including West Virginia, have toll-free mental health hotlines.
There are stigmas in African-American communities when it comes to seeking certain mental health treatment, Harris said, and she said she especially wanted to emphasize that mental health treatment is available through home, again through the hotlines and through telehealth services.
“Help-seeking is critical,” she said.
When asked about how black people in West Virginia are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 and how health officials hadn’t tracked cases of the virus in at least one predominantly Black church in Marion County, she said there are plenty of opportunities for health officials to connect with people even if officials and individuals initially don’t make a one-on-one connection.
“You have to also use the voices and institutions in the communities,” Harris said. “That’s why the churches are important. Are there any community-based organizations that already have relationships with those community members? Call those folks up and have them be a part of the effort.”
She hoped more mobile testing would become available, saying “You have to get the testing out to the community. You can’t expect the community to come out into a certain location,” during the pandemic, especially those living in remote, rural areas.
She said the state’s newly formed minority health advisory team was a great way to begin doing the work to make sure all West Virginians are getting equal access to care.
“It’s getting advice engagement from folks who have lived experiences and making sure they are part of the solution,” Harris said.