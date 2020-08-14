A federal judge approved a plan that allows Thomas Health Systems to emerge from bankruptcy and keep open Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Employees keep their jobs under the restructuring plan Judge Frank Volk approved Friday afternoon during a teleconference hearing slightly more than seven months after Thomas Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The health care system will emerge from bankruptcy with support from a $60.1 million bond sale that will help pay down $145 million in debts at a discounted rate from a 2008 bond sale and keep enough cash on hand for hospital operations.
Volk described it as a “resolution that preserved a health care entity that has had a long presence in this state” and protected the jobs of people working the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Thomas is relied upon daily by not only those who are employed there, but also those who seek care within its walls,” he said. “That's especially so, given the challenges we currently confront.”
Volk commended the involved parties for reaching a quick resolution.
In a news release Friday, Dan Lauffer, CEO of Thomas Health, said the approval of the restructuring plan was “just the beginning of what we plan to achieve moving forward today and tomorrow.”
“To be in the position to file a viable plan that will restructure and strengthen our balance sheet, while maintaining and continuing to treat our patients, especially during times as unprecedented as the last 90 days, is a testament to the hard work of our employees,” Lauffer said in the news release.
Thomas Health employs more than 1,650 people and serves about 275,000 patients annually, according to the release.
Michael Roeschenthaler, an attorney representing Thomas Health, said during the hearing that the health system would terminate it's employee pension plan, but employees still will receive their pension benefits through the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. The PBGC protects pension benefits in private defined benefit plans, according to its website. If a pension plan is insured by the corporation and lacks money to pay, the corporation's insurance program covers employees' benefits up to limits set by law, according to the website.
Under the plan Volk approved Friday, the corporation will initiate a takeover of Thomas Health's pension plan.
Thomas Health's bond sale will be handled by Rosemawr Management LLC, based in New York City.
Thomas Health officials announced in June that Hamlin Capital Management LLC, also based in New York City, would handle the bond sale. However, Rosemawr ultimately took charge of the sale after offering a deal that Roeschenthaler said provided superior borrowing terms for the health care system.
In addition to Thomas Health, the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital Association, THS Physician Partners Inc. and Charleston Hospital Inc. were part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
Among the company’s facilities are Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, Saint Francis Hospital, in Charleston, and THS Physician Partners Inc.