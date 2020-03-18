Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he is expanding his coronavirus executive order closing bars, casinos and dine-in restaurant service to include gyms, fitness centers and recreational facilities — the definition of which was still evolving in the afternoon.
Brian Abraham, general counsel to the governor, said, “We think it’s going to be areas where people congregate and engage in physical activity. The issue is the proximity to one another ... and the potential transfer of bodily fluids — saliva, sweat, things of that nature.”
Abraham indicated that might include bowling alleys, which pose risks when crowded for bowling leagues and similar events.
“That’s what we’re trying to prevent,” he said.
The initial closure will be for the same two-week period as ordered for restaurants, bars and casinos on Tuesday.
Justice’s daily COVID-19 update did not provide much significant new information — at the time of the afternoon briefing, the day’s run of coronavirus testing had not been completed, so the number of positive test results in the state remained at one.
An update Wednesday evening from the Department of Health and Human Resources, however, showed that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus. That person, who is the second state resident to return a positive result, lives in Mercer County and is being treated at home, according to the DHHR. Both cases are travel related, the agency said.
Justice reiterated recommendations for avoiding exposure to coronavirus, including avoiding crowds, staying at home and working from home, if possible, and frequent hand-washing.
“It’s not a time to panic, it’s a time to be cautious,” he said. “It’s not a time to be fearful, it’s a time to be absolutely smart.”
Justice also said he took exception to President Donald Trump’s comments at a White House news conference Tuesday in which he indicated West Virginia would not be needing additional medical equipment and supplies because of its then-lack of any confirmed cases.
“I want for sure for the president to know directly from me that we’re a high-risk state,” said Justice, who left the briefing early to place a call to Trump.
Justice also said that, while he is not ordering state employees to work from home, he is encouraging Cabinet secretaries to allow employees to do so, if feasible.
“Anybody that can do their task from home, I’m telling them, absolutely, let them work from home,” he said.
Effective Wednesday, the West Virginia Capitol is closed to tour groups. However, it remains open to employees and to visitors conducting official business.
Also, for the first time, Justice addressed the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on the state, noting that about 1,200 unemployment claims were filed Tuesday, compared to a total of 5,300 claims for the entire month of February.
“If we stay on that path, we’ll have 25,000 or 30,000 claims,” he said.
He also said his order closing casinos for two weeks will cost $18.4 million in lost revenue.
While the executive order states that “all casinos shall be closed to the general public,” Abraham stressed that wording does not permit exceptions for opening for any type of private or members-only events.
Also during Wednesday’s update:
- Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said following rules for hygiene and separation from others is critical if the state is to reduce a potential pandemic “tsunami” that would overwhelm health care facilities.
He said 75% participation would reduce the tsunami to a river of cases, and 90% participation would reduce it to a highly manageable stream.
“It is our opportunity to be the place that contains the virus,” he said.
- Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch and Public Health Officer Cathy Slemp downplayed issues with obtaining equipment, including personal protective equipment for health care providers, from federal authorities.
Crouch said that, out of necessity, supplies are first directed to locations where there are outbreaks of coronavirus.