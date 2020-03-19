Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday directed more businesses to close in an attempt to discourage spread of the coronavirus.
Having previously ordered closure of state schools, restaurants (except for carryout, drive-thru and delivery service), bars, gyms, fitness centers and recreational facilities for at least two weeks, Justice added barbershops, beauty salons and nail salons to the list of virus-related closings during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
“Your power is to be apart right now. It crushes this disease,” Justice said during a daily COVID-19 briefing.
Justice said a number of barbers and beauticians had raised concerns with the Governor’s Office about continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic, noting, “I guess everybody is looking to me or the government for guidance.”
Earlier Thursday, Justice issued an executive order expediting unemployment benefits for workers who have been laid off, had work hours reduced or have been ordered to quarantine because of coronavirus.
Also Thursday:
- The governor announced that the state has obtained 100,000 N95 surgical masks and 275 sets of protective suits.
He said 30,000 masks will be distributed to law enforcement, first responders and correctional officers, and 70,000 will be sent to the Department of Health and Human Resources for distribution to health care providers.
- State Public Health Officer Cathy Slemp said the Mercer County man who is the second confirmed positive is “doing well,” with a mild case of COVID-19. She said the infection was travel-related and occurred out-of-state.
- Justice disclosed that he has been tested for COVID-19 after photographs revealed he had been exposed to the Jefferson County man who, on Tuesday, became the first confirmed positive case in West Virginia.
Justice said he presented a government grant to the man and his wife in Martinsburg on Feb. 15, recalling, “I remember I gave him and his wife a big hug.”
Justice said his test came back negative earlier Thursday.
- The governor announced that West Virginia has been declared an Economic Injury Disaster Zone by the U.S. Small Business Administration, making small businesses in the state eligible for low-interest loans.
Justice discouraged large gatherings for funerals, given the likelihood that high-risk elderly could be in attendance, but he said it is a “family decision” whether to limit visitation and services to immediate family.
“A funeral home setting seems as if it’s just ripe to cause us more harm,” the governor said.