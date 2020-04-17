Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered COVID-19 testing or retesting for all residents and staff of all nursing homes in West Virginia, citing issues with outbreaks and reporting discrepancies at certain facilities.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said of his latest executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m sick and tired of listening to the discrepancies.”
Elsewhere in the United States, and in Europe, nursing homes -- with a particularly vulnerable population of elderly with underlying medical conditions -- have accounted for as many as half of the reported COVID-19 deaths.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar, said during Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing that testing is particularly important because of research showing that many infected individuals have between a half-day to 2½ days of pre-symptomatic spread.
Marsh said expanding testing, particularly antibody testing, will be critical to begin reopening the state, since a portion of the those infected with coronavirus evidently have mild to no symptoms.
“We’re committed to reopening the state, but we’re committed to doing it safely,” he said. “As we go back, we know the virus is still there, and we still have a vulnerable population.”
Justice also reiterated his eagerness to begin moving forward with the White House’s three-phase plan to reopen states, but added, “I am not going to do anything that I feel is the wrong thing in my heart that will endanger people, and I will rely on our experts.”
Also during Friday’s state COVID-19 briefing:
• Justice said he has directed the Department of Health and Human Resources to require electronic transmission of test results to the department from testing labs and local health departments.
Some of those reports are being faxed to the DHHR, causing a lag time in getting the latest statistics posted on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
• Justice said WorkForce West Virginia processed more than 14,000 unemployment claims Thursday, and expects to eliminate a massive backlog of applications by next week.
Since the shutdown of many businesses and business activities in mid-March, WorkForce has received more than 130,000 unemployment claims -- more than 26 times what it would expect to receive in a typical month.
• Brian Abraham, chief counsel to the governor, defended statewide rules issued by the DHHR limiting the number of customers permitted in grocery stores and in essential businesses -- rules that are less restrictive than some local health department regulations, including those issued by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Abraham said the DHHR worked with retailers who found the more restrictive rules “difficult to comply with,” and said retailers with locations in multiple counties were having difficulties dealing with a variety of regulations limiting store occupancy.
As for complaints from Charleston and Kanawha County officials, Abraham said, “It’s very short-sighted on their part. That seems to be a trend going on down there every day.”
City and county officials complained Thursday that the state rules, which allow 50% more foot traffic in grocery stores than the health department regulation, increases the risk of spread of the virus among customers and store workers.