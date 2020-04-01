With West Virginia tax collection largely reflecting the prior month’s economic activity, the March revenue collection of $362.78 million topped estimates by $12.29 million and narrowed a year-to-date revenue shortfall to $6.31 million, or to less than a 1-percent deficit, according to figures released Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee.
In a normal month, those figures would have been the main news headline, Gov. Jim Justice said at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday.
“At a time when the whole world is blowing up, we came in $12.29 million above estimate,” said Justice, while conceding that those numbers largely don’t reflect the massive job layoffs, business closures and stay-at-home orders of the past two weeks.
Justice said he is hopeful payments and loans from the $2 trillion federal economic rescue package passed by Congress last week will help West Virginia offset what otherwise will be sharp downturns in tax collection in coming months.
“Within the stimulus packages, there are surely significant dollars that will be flowing to the states,” the governor said of the package, which includes one-time direct payments, enhanced unemployment benefits for workers furloughed because of the pandemic, and low-interest business loans.
“Right now, I feel confident there’s going to be enough backstop coming from the federal government, the federal side, to backstop and bridge us without any significant harm,” Justice said.
He did not rule out the need for a special legislative session to tap into the state’s Rainy Day reserve funds to make up for lost April revenue, with the deadline for filing state income tax returns being pushed from April 15 to July 15.
“It may very well have to, in order to bridge the income tax coming in in July instead of coming in April,” he said.
With its flood of income tax payments, April normally is, by far, the largest month of the year for personal income tax revenue collection, projected this budget year to bring in $339.3 million — roughly $165 million more than in an average month.
In another ominous sign for the economy, Justice said Wednesday that applications for unemployment claims has topped 90,000, pushing WorkForce West Virginia to its limits in trying to process new claims.
“Just over 90,000 claims have been filed at this point in time,” Justice said. “We’re processing these claims. We’ve absolutely added all kinds of new people.”
Brian Abraham, chief counsel to the governor, said the flood of claims in the aftermath of Justice ordering bars, casinos and dine-in restaurants closed, followed by a stay-at-home order and closure of additional non-essential businesses, had caused “system difficulties” for WorkForce West Virginia.
He noted that, in an average month, about 5,000 West Virginians file for unemployment — with 18 times that many filing in the past two weeks.
While it might reflect a state economy that no longer exists, March revenue collection was strong, paced by strong personal income tax and sales tax collection.
Income tax collection of $143.26 million topped estimates by $9.66 million, or 6.7 percent, while sales tax collection of $102.25 topped estimates by $311,373.
For the first nine months of the 2019-20 budget year, sales tax collection is ahead of estimates by $3.89 million, while year-to-date income tax collection lags $33.78 million below estimates.
Severance tax collection — hard-hit by plunging coal production and prices, and by low natural gas prices — had a relatively good month in March, with $39.5 million of revenue topping estimates by $3 million.
Year-to-date, severance tax collection is running $43.07 million below estimates and $98.66 million below the $320.79 million collected at this point in 2019, a 30 percent drop in revenue.
As Justice noted Wednesday, after the first two months of the 2019-20 budget year, state revenue collection was showing a $49.7 million shortfall, a shortfall that has been reduced to $6.31 million through March. (The shortfall was shrunk, in part, thanks to a $20 million transfer from the Treasurer’s Office and a $6 million reduction in revenue estimates in January. Otherwise, the current shortfall would be more than $32 million.)