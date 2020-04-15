Reopening society once the coronavirus pandemic begins to subside will be a “tough balancing act” between moving too quickly and broadly, potentially causing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, and delaying the restart for so long that it does permanent damage to West Virginia's economy, Gov. Jim Justice said at Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing.
“My job is to protect you," he said. "And until we get into a situation where I feel you’re safe, I’m going to do my job.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar, said phase two of the coronavirus response will be a transition from what he called the current blunt-object approach -- with broad stay-at-home and social distancing mandates, and multiple closed businesses -- to a more surgical approach that involves isolating those known to have been exposed to the virus, as opposed to isolating everyone.
Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said one key will be the availability of widespread testing to determine which people have antibodies that should give them immunity to the virus.
While antibody tests are being developed around the country, he said, as of now, “These capabilities really haven’t existed in our state or our country to the level we need to do it.”
He said testing will have to be more widespread in areas of highest risk, such as the Eastern and Northern panhandles, with a proximity to metro areas with high numbers of cases. Rural counties that still have no recorded positive cases should require less-extensive testing, he said.
Marsh said West Virginia will need to see a steady decline in new cases for eight to 14 days before the government can initiate the test-and-isolate approach.
“With your cooperation and collaboration, I know we will be as successful in phase two as phase one,” he said.
Justice said he understands that, as conditions begin to improve, there will be a push to immediately reopen society.
“You’re going to hear more and more and more noise about going back to work, and getting our engine restarted,” said Justice, who added that he will continue to rely on the advice of health care experts before taking any action to reopen the state, or parts of it.
Also during Thursday’s briefing:
• Justice said there’s “no way on the planet” he will send students and teachers back into schools until experts have given him the all-clear that “we’re good to go.”
Under his executive order, schools are closed through April 30, with the likelihood that the closure will be extended.
• Justice asked for patience as WorkForce West Virginia staffers work to process more than 130,000 new unemployment claims filed since mid-March, a period when the state normally would receive only 3,000 to 5,000 new claims.
“When you try to jam in that jar 40 times as much, jamming in that jar gets difficult,” he said.
• Justice indicated that $5.5 million for “hero pay” -- $100,000 for each county -- was to be distributed Wednesday.
He said the funds are to pay bonuses to first responders and to what he called “soldiers on the front line” for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Justice said grocery store workers come to mind as a group that would qualify under the latter category, but he said county commissions will be given broad latitude to determine who receives the grants.