Gov. Jim Justice on Monday unveiled a six-week plan to reopen West Virginia in phases, each contingent upon three consecutive days of daily positive COVID-19 test rates of 3% or less.
“We’re going to begin our comeback,” Justice said at his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.
The governor stressed that the reopening plan will not mark a return to normalcy but to a new normal until an effective treatment or vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
“Everybody has to understand, this disease is not going anywhere,” Justice said. “This is a disease we’re going to have to figure out how to live with.”
The reopening will unfold in week-by-week phases, during which social distancing and stay-at-home orders and other protective measures will remain in effect.
Reopening this week could include outpatient care, including primary care physicians, dentists, physical therapy and occupational therapy, among others, as well as day care centers that test staff members for COVID-19. Last week, the governor announced a plan to allow hospitals and clinics to resume elective procedures.
In the second week, the governor would authorize the reopening of:
-- Small nonessential businesses with 10 or fewer employees
-- Professional services, including barbers, beauticians and nail saloons, with proper personal protective gear for staff and by appointment only, with patrons waiting in their cars until called on
-- Outdoor dining at restaurants
-- Church and funeral services, with size limitations and social distancing requirements, including seating only in every other pew and face masks required
Weeks three through six would see announcements for the reopening of office and government buildings, specialty retail, parks, gyms, fitness and recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas, massage parlors and remaining small businesses.
On Friday, Justice outlined guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants, including occupancy restrictions, empty tables between patrons, masks and personal protective gear for staff and increased cleaning and sanitation requirements.
The governor said there’s no timeline for restoring visitation at nursing homes or reopening venues or events where 25 or more people would be expected to gather, including movie theaters, concerts and sporting events.
He stressed that, if daily positive rates jump above 3% or if there’s a surge of hospitalizations or a community-spread COVID-19 outbreak during the phase-in, the state government would slow, stop or reverse the process.
He said the phase-in could be put on hold or reversed in coronavirus hot spots around West Virginia.
Justice said it will be up to individual business operators to determine whether they believe it is safe and appropriate to reopen their particular establishments.
The governor said the plan represents the work of state health care experts, adding, “I think it’s a great plan. We’re going to monitor. We’re going to watch. We’re going to take small steps.”
“I’m not going to listen to anyone exerting pressure on us [to reopen] that our experts say is wrong,” he said.
Shortly after the briefing ended, a group of protesters held a “Reopen West Virginia” rally near the west wing of the Capitol.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar, said coronovirus cases and infection rates in West Virginia are trending down, making a phased reopening possible.
“I fully endorse the governor’s decision to move back to reopening,” said Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University. “I feel we’re in good shape to initiate this plan.”
Also during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing:
-- Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said testing of all West Virginia nursing home residents and staff, ordered by Justice after coronavirus outbreaks at multiple facilities, is 80% complete, with results back for 64%.
-- Justice said he has heard nothing more on his and other governors' requests for permission to use part of federal stimulus money to offset budget shortfalls caused by the economic slowdown. Treasury guidance last week stated that stimulus money may not be used to backfill budgets.
Justice also downplayed a tweet earlier Monday from President Donald Trump questioning why taxpayers should bail out states and cities. Justice said he believes Trump is referring to states, such as Illinois, that want to direct stimulus money to underfunded government pension plans.
“All we’re trying to backfill here is these losses from this coronavirus,” Justice said. “I probably agree with the president from the standpoint there’s some states that have incredible debts.”
Justice has said he remains hopeful the Treasury will allow the state to offset more than $350 million in lost tax revenue resulting from the economic slowdown.