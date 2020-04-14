Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he is confident that, with the pending arrival of federal stimulus funds, West Virginia will not need to furlough government employees or cut state programs or services because of the coronavirus.
“I know enough to believe we won’t have to furlough or lay off anyone,” Justice said during the daily state COVID-19 briefing. “I don’t think we’ll end up having to cut benefits or cut programs in a harsh way -- or anyway. Our shortfalls are going to be backfilled by the federal government. That’s all in the process now.”
Justice said last week that, in a briefing with governors, President Donald Trump indicated that each state will receive at least $1.2 billion of the more than $2 trillion in federal coronavirus stimulus funds. Justice said he is hopeful the federal government will authorize, by the end of this week, the use of some of those funds for states to fill budget shortfalls caused by the soured economy.
Justice said last week he believes the economic slowdown, and postponing the deadline for filing state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, will cause the state to finish the 2019-20 budget year on June 30 with a budget shortfall of $300 million to $350 million.
He added Tuesday, “I absolutely don’t believe, in any way, shape, form or fashion, we’ll have to lay off anybody.”
Also during Tuesday’s briefing:
• Asked to comment on Trump’s assertion Monday that, as president, he has total authority to direct states to reopen for business, Justice said, “His words of, he has total control over the states, and everything like that, to be perfectly honest, I don’t know. I just don’t know.”
Justice suggested Trump’s intentions might be different from the message he delivered, saying, “We have a great president that’s under unbelievable pressure.”
• Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar, said there’s no definitive timeline for when West Virginia will begin to reduce restrictions intended to discourage the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that we can’t predict how it will go as we follow it, day after day after day,” said Marsh, who is also vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University.
Marsh said, as the state and country begin to reopen, it will be a “new normal” until either an effective treatment and/or vaccine for coronavirus is developed.
“We will likely still ask people as we begin to come out again to stay socially distant," he said. "We will probably recommend people wear masks or face coverings in areas where you can’t socially distance, as well.”
• Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Public Health officer, said there have been 16 COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, with 75% occurring in long-term care facilities.
She said the bureau has reached out to 111 facilities for preventive services.