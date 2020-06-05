In-person graduation ceremonies for Kanawha County's high school seniors have been canceled, officials announced Friday.
The combined graduation ceremony was scheduled for June 25 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
"In consultation with our local health officials & the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, we’ve decided that in-person ceremonies will put too many people at risk," a Kanawha County Schools spokesperson wrote in a statement.
"All of our high schools will host virtual graduation ceremonies," the statement read. "Students and families should look for information from their school in the coming weeks for details about the school’s virtual graduation."
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young congratulated the county's high school seniors in a statement Friday.
"While we’re saddened that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused this type of disruption, we support the Kanawha County Board of Education’s decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies for the health and safety of graduates and their friends and families. We congratulate graduates on their accomplishments and wish them health and safety in all their endeavors.”
Schools in West Virginia have been closed since March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are proud of our high schools and would like to thank school administrators for finding ways to safely honor their students throughout this period of school closure. Our schools have hosted parades, placed signs in yards, hung banners in their towns, created videos and so much more. Most importantly, we’re proud of our graduating seniors and all that they have accomplished. We wish you nothing but the best in your life, personally, professionally and academically," the county's statement read.