The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have scheduled a drive-up COVID-19 testing event Monday at the Health Department at 108 Lee St.
Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointments are required and testing is available to everyone, even those not experiencing symptoms.
“If you’ve traveled recently, especially to hot spot places like Myrtle Beach, we especially encourage you to be tested,” said county health officer Dr. Sherri Young in a news release announcing the testing.
Additional testing events are planned from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Ave., and from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Sissonville High School. Appointments for these testings are recommended, but not required. To make an appointment, call 304-348-1088.