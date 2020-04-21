The Kanawha County Commission moved more than $600,000 in emergency funding for COVID-19 response in a special meeting Tuesday evening.
The commission voted to send a $100,000 grant from the state to the City of Charleston for frontline worker pay. Commissioners also matched the state grant by moving another $100,000 from the county’s emergency response fund to Kanawha County’s 14 other municipalities for paying first responders and frontline workers.
The “hero pay” approved for county first responders at the Apr. 7 meeting was finalized Tuesday. Nearly $160,000 will be allocated to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and to county emergency management, maintenance and custodial staff.
The Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and Metro 911 will receive $250,000 in combined hazard pay. The Ambulance Authority will match the $100,000 given by the commission to pay its employees, and Metro 911 will match $25,000 in funding, Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said.
The county designated the emergency pay period from March 15 to April 15, so employees will be back paid their “hero pay” — an extra $4 an hour.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said all first responders and frontline workers — including emergency telecommunicators, refuse workers and custodial staff — needed the hazard pay now.
“The federal government has been talking about this, and talking about this, and talking about this, so it’s time for them to step up to the plate,” he said. “We looked at this as an immediate need to get some money in our first responders’ hands when they actually needed it.”
In other county business, the commission voted to send a letter to the Secretary of State’s office with proposed rules for conducting the primary election canvass, or ballot count. The rules will need approval by Secretary of State Mac Warner first, but Carper said they’re just general restrictions to limit groups of ballot counters to smaller numbers.
“We must protect our poll workers and employees. Allowing 100 people to gather in [a] room to hand-count ballots at canvass simply can’t happen,” Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release. “We have implemented protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The state’s current guidelines for counting ballots allows for large crowds to gather, Carper said, which will put poll workers at a heightened risk for contracting COVID-19.
The county also paid the regional jail bill Tuesday. Carper said some counties and cities in the state had floated the idea of not paying the jail bill during the emergency period to cut costs.
“If you want to have anarchy, then quit paying the jail bill,” he said.
Also, dental coverage for county employees will not change with the switch to the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), commissioners voted Tuesday. But the county will change vision providers, opting for coverage through MetLife.