The Kanawha County Commission is giving $3,000 each to the county’s 27 volunteer fire departments for relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
The emergency checks will be issued Thursday, according to a news release from the commission.
“During this pandemic, times have been extremely hard for our volunteer fire departments as they continue to handle their normal call volume, as well as respond to COVID-19 related calls. I think it is necessary that we help provide these First Responders with the resources they need to ensure their departments remain fully operational,” Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said.
The money can be used for COVID-19 response or for regular department needs, the release said.
“Our volunteer firefighters work without pay and deserve all the help we can give them,” Kanawha Commissioner Hoppy Shores said in the release.